Bracketology Roundup for Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a roller coaster of a season. After crushing Alabama this past Saturday, the BBN and the national media are back on the top of the mountain for this team as we head into the final two weeks of the season.

The Cats might come into March with the most interesting resume. They hold huge wins over North Carolina, Alabama, and Auburn. They also hold some tough losses, including UNC-Wilmington and LSU.

So, where does this land in the UK in the updated bracketology projections? Likely somewhere in between that 5-6 seed range at this point.

First, we will look at Joe Lunardi and ESPN. In his latest update, which took place before the Cats' win over the Tide this weekend, he recently had Kentucky as the 6-seed starting off against Grand Canyon in Omaha.

Landing in the East Region with the 1-seed UConn Huskies, the Cats would have a tough potential road to the Final Four that includes a second-round game against 3-seed Iowa State and potential matchups with the Huskies in the Sweet 16 and 2-seed North Carolina in the Elite Eight.

Across some other potential brackets, Jerry Palm of CBS has Kentucky as a 5-seed in the Midwest Region, starting off in Pittsburgh.

James Fletcher of On3 has UK as a 5-seed in the South Region, starting off in Spokane.

Over at Blogging the Brackets, they have the Cats landing in Salt Lake City for the first two rounds as a 5-seed.

Luckily for this Kentucky squad, they have two more opportunities to make some noise, including a huge matchup to send the season in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers. Pick up a win against the Vols and make a solid run in the SEC tournament, and we could see this team potentially sneak up to the 3-seed line.

There’s also Tuesday’s Quad I game at Mississippi State. That will also be a major challenge, but a win could propel Kentucky up a seed line.

Going to be a fun last few weeks. Let’s see if the Cats can keep climbing.