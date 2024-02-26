Kentucky has defeated 3 top-10 NET teams this season

The Kentucky Wildcats have had an up-and-down season this year, but the team has shown up numerous times against big-name teams.

The Cats most recently dominated Alabama in historic fashion this past weekend, 117-95, and even led by 37 points at one point during the ballgame.

So far this season, Kentucky has defeated three net top-10 teams.

The Cats have beaten North Carolina (87-83), Auburn (70-59), and most recently, Alabama (117-95). As of Sunday, NET has Alabama ranked 6th, Auburn 7th, and North Carolina 9th.

The Purdue Boilermakers and Kansas Jayhawks have also taken down three top-10 net teams as well.

Even more impressive is Kentucky got two of those wins without one of their best players in Tre Mitchell, who missed the road win over Auburn and this past Saturday’s demolition of Alabama.

It’s no secret that Kentucky has struggled in numerous games, but the team is currently 19-8 on the season and 9-5 in SEC play, with four regular-season games remaining.

The Wildcats have the chance to take down another NET top-10 team to close out the regular season on the road vs. the Tennessee Volunteers.

And if Kentucky makes a deep SEC Tournament run, there’s a good chance they’ll get another matchup with a top-10 NET team if they play one of Auburn, Alabama, or Tennessee.

With the regular season winding down, the team has plenty to improve on before the SEC and NCAA tournament. That begins Tuesday night in a big Quad I game at Mississippi State.