Kentucky vs. Mississippi State viewing info, odds, what to watch for, and predictions

What a win Saturday was for the Kentucky Wildcats, who put up one of the best offensive performances in college basketball this season in a 117-95 win over the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Now, the Cats will go back on the road to take on a Mississippi State team in a Quad I opportunity.

With Kentucky coming out on top in the first matchup back in January, Mississippi State will look to even the season series and defend their home court on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are playing some of their best basketball of the season, riding a five-game winning streak, including a 20-point road victory over LSU, whom Kentucky just lost to.

This is going to be a major challenge for Kentucky to pull off. They’ll need a similar effort to what we saw when the Cats scored that massive road win at Auburn just a few weeks ago.

Here’s what to watch for in Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Round 2.

Interior Defense

Tolu Smith is arguably the best big man in the SEC. In the first matchup between these two teams, he certainly made his presence felt despite the loss, scoring a season-high 26 points on better than 70% shooting.

This time around will be a good test to see how an improved Kentucky defense handles a physical interior player. While improving and reportedly back at practice, Tre Mitchell is unlikely to play on Tuesday due to a lingering shoulder and back injury, so it will be up to the 7-footers.

Ugonna Onyenso is Kentucky’s most physical big, but Zvonimir Ivisic, who just scored a season-high 18 points, gives Kentucky a higher offensive ceiling. Ivisic did not play in the first matchup with the Bulldogs but is coming off a career-best 18-point outing in the big win over Alabama.

Rebounding Battle

Similar to the stereotypical SEC team, Mississippi State is a physical team that does well on the boards, ranking toward the top of the country in total rebounds, offensive rebounds, and rebound margin.

In the first matchup, Kentucky tied with the Bulldogs in the rebounding battle at 33-33 but allowed 14 offensive boards.

Aaron Bradshaw actually had one of his few good games of the season with 11 points (5/8 shooting) and six boards.

Contain Josh Hubbard

Mississippi State’s equivalent to Rob Dillingham is Josh Hubbard. The sub-6-foot electric guard is a similar microwave-type player who just won a share of his fifth SEC Freshman of the Week honor this season after scoring 32 points against LSU (he actually shared the honor with Justin Edwards).

Scoring just three points on 1/11 shooting against Kentucky back in January, Hubbard is motivated to have a better performance. The priority in defending Hubbard is chasing him off the 3-point line or pushing him back, as more than 64% of his shots have been taken from deep.

Similar to what Kentucky did to Alabama, make him finish at the rim.

Opposing Players to Watch

F Tolu Smith 6-11, 245 lbs

16.8 PPG (9th in SEC)

8.1 RPG (3rd in SEC)

59.7% FG (1st in SEC)

G Josh Hubbard 5-10, 185 lbs

15.3 PPG (10th in SEC)

76 3PM (1st in SEC)

7.9 3PA per game

G Dashawn Davis 6-1, 190 lbs

6.2 PPG

3.0 APG (17th in SEC)

Time: 7 PM ET on February 27th

TV Channel: ESPN has TV coverage for this SEC matchup.

Announcers: Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, and Marty Smith will call the action

Location: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi.

Online Stream: WatchESPN and ESPN app

Radio: Tom Leach and Jack Givens have the UK radio call on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Replay: WatchESPN and the SEC Network (check local listings).

Rosters: UK | MISS ST

Stats to Know: UK | MISS ST

KenPom: UK | MISS ST

Team Sheets: UK | MISS ST

Odds: DraftKings has Mississippi State -2.5 with an over/under of 157.5. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Cats just a 40.9% chance at victory, with Bart Torvik right in line at 41%, while EvanMiya is at 46%, and KenPom sits at 45%.

Predictions: Bart Torvik and KenPom have Mississippi State winning by two points, 80-78 and 79-77. Haslametrics and EvanMiya are both going with a 77-76 victory, Kentucky!

Send us your score predictions in the comments section!