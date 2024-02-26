Monday Headlines: Kentucky in the New College Basketball Rankings

Kentucky Basketball is moving in the right direction following their blowout win over Alabama on Saturday. Head coach John Calipari and his team are playing terrific basketball, and if you take away a fluke ending on the road at LSU, the Wildcats would be in the midst of a mighty impressive four-game winning streak.

Up next for Kentucky is a road trip to Mississippi State before they return home for a matchup against Arkansas. They’ll then host Vanderbilt a week from Tuesday before concluding their regular season at Tennessee.

The Wildcats are still in the hunt for a double-bye in the SEC Tournament but need some help from Auburn to get there. Kentucky must post a 4-0 record over the next two weeks with Auburn losing a game. Then they’ll have the tie-breaker to gain the No. 4 seed in the tournament.

If they come up short of moving past Auburn in the standings, Kentucky will be forced to play on Thursday, which would prove their narrow losses to Florida, LSU, and Texas A&M to be costly.

In terms of analytics, Kentucky is now ranked 17th at KenPom, 17th at EvanMiya, 18th at TeamRankings, 18th at BartTorvik, and 14th at DRatings.

If you’re more interested in bracket projections, Bracket Matrix currently has the Cats as the 22nd overall seed, which makes them the second 6 seed.

Check back here later when all of the major college basketball rankings and analytics are updated. And send us your thoughts on where the Cats should be ranked in the comments section!

The definition of “fearless” is @evan_byers21. Cats close it out! pic.twitter.com/IsQSVMYK0S — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) February 25, 2024

The Kentucky Wildcats take two of three on the weekend.

