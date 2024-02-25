Reed Sheppard’s mental health coach helped Justin Edwards fight through his struggles

Justin Edwards had his official coming out party Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Edwards went a perfect 10/10 from the field with 28 points and 4/4 from 3-point land.

It’s no secret that Edwards has struggled for the majority of the season. Struggling but always showing flashes of what could be. Against Alabama, what could be came to fruition.

Edwards hit a lull mid-way through the season and could not get much going. Averaging less than 20 minutes per game and failing to be a key role player led to a mental decline.

Reed Sheppard then suggested the same mental health that he (Reed) used.

“Reed introduced me to a mental health coach, and we’ve been talking,” said Edwards. “And I’ve been reading books about mental health. Just to be able to be free, just play, and mentally be better, it feels really good, just to not have negative thoughts, always have the positive. Have a positive voice at the podium.”

Sheppard was happy to help and see it help Edwards have his breakthrough.

“I think it’s helped him a lot, and I hope it has,” said Sheppard. “I’ve been lucky enough to have this guy. He’s been able to help me be positive and, no matter what, have a positive voice and a positive mindset toward everything. That has really helped. I knew Justin wasn’t doing it on purpose. He was just struggling. I knew if he could talk to someone, someone could talk with him about staying positive.”

Coming into Lexington, Edwards was ranked as high as the No. 1 recruit at one point by some services, so the talent was always there within Edwards. The talent just needed to be unleashed and Edwards needed to break through, and over the steady course of the last couple of weeks, Edwards has been improving game-by-game.

“Just stay the course,” said Edwards. “It’s not going to rain forever. Stay the course and believe in God.”

And now, just in time for March, Kentucky adds another weapon that they always had on the roster.

