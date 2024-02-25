SEC Power Rankings after Week 8 of conference play

Another week, another new number one in the rankings!

Alabama was dominated in a matchup with Kentucky in Rupp Arena as the Wildcats appear to be hitting their peak at the right time. However, there was a lot of movement throughout the rankings as we had some very interesting results in another wild week in the SEC.

Here is how the SEC Power Rankings stand after Week 8:

1. Tennessee Volunteers (21-6, 11-3)

Previous Rank: 2

The Vols took care of business this week as they defeated Missouri 72-67 on the road before returning home and dominating Texas A&M 86-51. The Vols have two massive games this week as they face off against Auburn at home before heading to Alabama.

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (19-8, 11-3)

Previous Rank: 1

Alabama had a close call early on in the week, as it took overtime to defeat Florida 98-93. However, on Saturday, the Tide went into Rupp Arena and were dominated from start to finish as they lost 117-95 to Kentucky, and the game wasn’t even that close. Now they turn their attention to Ole Miss and a massive home game against Tennessee.

3. Kentucky Wildcats (19-8, 9-5)

Previous Rank: 4

The Cats had an unfortunate loss on Wednesday night as LSU hit a shot at the buzzer to defeat the Cats 75-74. However, Saturday was about as dominant of a performance as you could have as the Cats rolled over Alabama 117-95. The key for Kentucky is finding consistency, and they will look to have that this week in a road matchup against Mississippi State and their second matchup against Arkansas.

4. South Carolina Gamecocks (22-5, 10-4)

Previous Rank: 3

The Gamecocks only had one matchup this week, but they took care of business, getting the 72-59 win over Ole Miss. This will be an interesting week as they will travel to face a desperate Texas A&M team before returning home to battle Florida.

5. Auburn Tigers (21-6, 10-4)

Previous Rank: 5

The Tigers had just one game this week, but they came away with the 97-76 win over Georgia on the road. This is a massive week for the Tigers as they travel to face Tennessee on Wednesday before getting a home game against Mississippi State.

6. Florida Gators (19-8, 9-5)

Previous Rank: 6

The Gators had Alabama on the ropes this week but came up just short in overtime, falling 98-93 to the Tide. However, they were able to bounce back on Saturday with the 77-64 win over Vanderbilt. Now they get one easier matchup against Missouri before hitting the road for a tough matchup against South Carolina.

7. Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8, 8-6)

Previous Rank: 8

The Bulldogs looked to be trending in the wrong direction before this week as they went 2-0, picking up wins over Ole Miss and LSU. Unfortunately for Bulldogs’ fans, they have a date with a red-hot Kentucky team on Tuesday night and then a tough road trip to face Auburn on Saturday.

8. LSU Tigers (14-13, 6-8)

Previous Rank: 9

The Tigers picked up a massive home win on Wednesday night as they defeated Kentucky on a tap-in buzzer-beater. However, they fell on Saturday to Mississippi State. This week they get a game against Georgia before heading to Nashville to face Vanderbilt.

9. Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 6-8)

Previous Rank: 7

This was a tough week for the Rebels as they dropped both of their games as they fell 83-71 to Mississippi State and 72-59 against South Carolina. This week they get a home game against Alabama before hitting the road to face Missouri.

10. Texas A&M Aggies (15-12, 6-8)

Previous Rank: 10

Another disastrous week for the Aggies as they dropped their Tuesday night matchup against Arkansas and their weekend game against Tennessee. Things don’t get any easier as they get set to face South Carolina on Wednesday and a sneaky Georgia team on the road next Saturday.

11. Georgia Bulldogs (14-13, 4-10)

Previous Rank: 11

The Bulldogs picked up a 76-64 win over Vanderbilt on the road but couldn’t defend home court on Saturday as Auburn got the 97-76 win over the Bulldogs. This week they travel to LSU and get another chance to defend home court against Texas A&M.

12. Arkansas Razorbacks (14-13, 5-9)

Previous Rank: 12

The Razorbacks swept their games this week as they picked up a road win over Texas A&M and a home win against Missouri. They will look to keep this momentum rolling on Tuesday night against Vanderbilt. However, next Saturday is a tough road matchup against Kentucky.

13. Vanderbilt Commodores (7-20, 2-12)

Previous Rank: 13

Vandy went 0-2 this week as they fell to Georgia and Florida. They have two favorable matchups this week against Arkansas and LSU to try and get back in the win column.

14. Missouri Tigers (8-19, 0-14)

Previous Rank: 14

Back to having two games in one week, and the Tigers went 0-2 once again as they are still seeking their first conference win of the season.