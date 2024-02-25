Game Glance: Kentucky takes on Mississippi State and Arkansas

What an unbelievable performance by the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon, defeating the top team in the conference by a score of 117-95.

From the moment the game tipped off, it was just a magical experience that really reminded you of just how special this team can be when it’s clicking offensively.

Things are now in the home stretch, as UK has just four remaining games before postseason play begins.

Next up for the Cats will be a challenging road game at Mississippi State on Tuesday, February 27th. The game will tip at 7:00 PM EST, with ESPN heading up the broadcast.

Despite already beating them by 13 points back on January 16th, the Bulldogs will likely be favored in this one, as ESPN’s matchup predictor is giving them a 59.2% chance at victory.

MSU has an identical season record as UK at 19-8 and is just one game behind the Cats in the conference standings at 8-6. That makes this an even more important game as both teams look to climb into the top four of the league standings and earn a double-bye in the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs are led in scoring by freshman guard Josh Hubbard who’s getting over 15 a game. He exploded for 32 points in an 87-67 drubbing of LSU on Saturday.

As of Sunday, Mississippi State is ranked 28th in NET, up from 36th, so that earlier win over the Bulldogs is now a Quad I win. Getting a second over the Bulldogs would be massive for Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume.

Bottom line, the Cats better come ready to play on Tuesday night in Starkville.

Game: Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7 PM ET on February 27th, 2024

Location: Humphrey Coliseum

TV Channel: ESPN

Online Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Radio: Tom Leach and Jack Givens have the radio call on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Replay: WatchESPN/SEC Network (check local listings)

Odds: ESPN gives the Bulldogs a 59.2%% chance of victory. KenPom gives them a 55% chance of winning, while EvanMiya is at 55.9% in favor of the home team.

Early Predictions: KenPom is picking the Dogs to win 79-77, while EvanMiya is going with a 77-75 win for Mississippi State.

In conference play, you really never know, but the data says that things should ease up for Kentucky when 14-13 Arkansas comes to Rupp Arena on Saturday, March 2nd, for a 1:30 tip-off. It’ll make consecutive weeks that UK plays in front of a national CBS audience.

Game results aside, can we all agree that the production quality of CBS versus ESPN is unmatched?

So, hopefully, you can plan to enjoy a nice Saturday demolition of a poor Razorback team who’s just 5-9 in conference play, albeit the Cats only beat them by six on the road back on January 27th, and that was without the services of Rob Dillingham.

Eric Musselman’s squad is led in scoring by junior guard Tramon Mark, who’s averaging just under 17 points per game.

ESPN’s matchup predictor likes Kentucky to roll in this one with a 92.4% chance of winning. I like those odds.

The Hogs are riding into this week on a two-game winning streak after winning 78-71 at Texas A&M, followed by an 88-73 home domination of Missouri. They have a good chance to make it three in a row when they host Vanderbilt on Tuesday, so the Hogs could enter Rupp Arena with as much momentum as they’ve had in what’s been a very disappointing season.

Game: Arkansas Razorbacks at Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 1:30 PM EST March 2nd, 2024

Location: Lexington, Kentucky Rupp Arena

TV Channel: CBS

Online Stream: CBS Sports and the CBS Sports app

Radio: Tom Leach and Jack Givens have the radio call on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Replay: WatchESPN/SEC Network (check local listings)

Odds: ESPN gives the Cats a 92.4% chance of victory. KenPom gives them a 90% chance of winning, while EvanMiya is at 87.5% in favor of Kentucky.

Early Predictions: KenPom has Kentucky winning 89-75, while EvanMiya is going with an 86-74 win for the Wildcats!