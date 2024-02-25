Sunday Headlines: Justin Edwards and Big Z Breakthrough Edition

Good morning, BBN.

Saturday was a fun one. The Kentucky Wildcats got the bad taste of Wednesday out of their mouth and absolutely hammered No. 13 Alabama en route to a 117-95 victory that really wasn’t even that close.

It was no surprise to see Antonio Reeves dazzle his way to 24 points on 7/10 shooting, while Rob Dillingham added 16, and Adou Thiero had 12.

The shocker came in Kentucky getting a combined 46 points from Justin Edwards (career-high 28 on 10/10 shooting) and Zvonimir Ivisic (career-high 18 on 7/11 shooting).

This, after Edwards entered the game having been held to under 10 points in 12 of his previous 14 games, while Ivisic had scored a whopping 22 points since his magical debut on January 20th.

It was exactly what Kentucky needed with Tre Mitchell out due to injury and Ugonna Onyenso battling foul trouble.

After the game, Big Z opened up on how special it is to play in front of the Big Blue Nation.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be out there in front of, I don’t know, 20,000 people or something like that,” Ivisic said. “It’s amazing. It can’t be described, to be honest.”

John Calipari admitted it was a gut feeling that led to him playing Ivisic a career-high 20 minutes after he’d logged just four in the previous three games.

“I made a decision yesterday (Friday) that I was going to play Z, and I did get some pushback, but I said, ‘Nope.’ When I wake up and when my gut says that’s what I should do, then I’m doing it,” Cal exclaimed.

As for Edwards, this was the breakthrough John Calipari had been banking on throughout the season when just about everyone else had lost hope. Part of that came due to Edwards playing at the 4 position, something that never happened when Mitchell was healthy.

“That worked out really well because now you have four guards out there with a big,” Cal said of playing Edwards at the 4. “That’s why I keep coming back to: We can do this all kind of different ways, and we just have to have everybody ready when their opportunity comes up.”

Now, we shouldn’t expect them to put up these kinds of numbers consistently, but having your sixth and ninth-leading scorers combine for 46 points in a game shows how deep this Kentucky team is and how special it can be on its A game.

Next up is Mississippi State in Starkville on Tuesday.

Tweet of the Day

The most spectacular offensive team performance in the history of Rupp Arena. Big performances by many but what a story Edwards is becoming. A timely reset game to to bring all together as we go down the stretch for #9! — Roger Harden (@HardenRoger) February 24, 2024

It really was a thing of beauty.

Headlines

Edwards’ Huge Day Lifts No. 17 Kentucky Past No. 13 Alabama – UK Athletics

Kentucky head coach John Calipari had been saying it for weeks – it was just a matter of time before freshman Justin Edwards had a breakout game. Saturday was that game, and it came at a crucial time.

Luke Brown, Kennedy Lightner Collect Medals to Close SEC Indoor Championships – UK Athletics

The Wildcats earned five medals total at the SEC championships.

The Justin Edwards Game: UK’s freshman was perfect in his breakthrough performance - KSR

Kentucky’s 22-point win over Alabama will always be remembered as the Justin Edwards game.

Peiser Shines in Smallbore, Rifle in Second After Day 1 – UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky rifle team posted a smallbore aggregate of 2350 to sit second after day one of competition at the Great America Rifle Conference Championships in West Point.

Zvonimir Ivisic’s Extended Minutes Paid Off vs. Alabama - KSR

Kentucky freshman Zvonimir Ivisic had a career-high 18 points in UK’s upset win over No. 13 Alabama on Saturday.

Kentucky Rematches No. 1 South Carolina on Senior Day in Rupp Arena – UK Athletics

It will mark the program’s Senior Day, with graduate student Emma King and seniors Nyah Leveretter and Eniya Russell going through the celebration.

Blazers sign Ashton Hagans to two-way contract - Cats Pause

The former Kentucky point guard had previously signed a 10-day contract with the club.

Sources: Bieniemy set to be UCLA's offensive coordinator - ESPN

Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is finalizing a two-year deal to join UCLA's staff as the Bruins' associate head coach/offensive coordinator.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski suffers ankle injury in Wake Forest’s court storming - SBNation.com

Let’s hope the Duke star is okay.

Victor Wembanyama’s first 50 games show NBA will never be the same - SBNation.com

Victor Wembanyama’s spectacular first 50 NBA games show a potential all-time great in the making.

This New Mud Home Built of Hemp and Earth Demonstrates Super Energy Efficiency in the UK - GNN

The CobBauge home by Hudson Architects is the first modern house in UK built with mud walls to be super energy efficient and net carbon zero.

3-Legged Dog Cured of Cancer by Breakthrough FDA-Approved Treatment With 87% Success Rate - GNN

A 3-legged pit bull had a tumor in one of his remaining legs, but was cured of cancer thanks to an injection of Stelfonta, a drug for dogs.