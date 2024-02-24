SEC Bracketology Breakdown

Greetings, BBN!

We now have six SEC teams in the AP Poll, up one more from last week, with Florida joining the fun! We also only have eight SEC teams in the bracket, as ESPN is saying adios! to Ole Miss and relegating them to the First Four Out till further notice. Most of the other teams stayed pat seed-wise this week, but Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Texas A&M still need to be on guard every night till Selection Sunday.

Let’s take a look at where each SEC team is in Joe Lunardi’s ESPN bracket and break it down:

SEC Bracketology February 23rd:

The Bad: Aggies dangling by a thread

Texas A&M is clinging to the bracket’s cliff in the Last Four In after following their disaster against Vanderbilt up with losses at Alabama and at home vs Arkansas (eugh!). This is a team with its back against the wall, and now we find out whether they have enough in the tank to make it.

The Good: Stable seed for Kentucky

As up and down as the Cats have been, big-time wins over teams like North Carolina and Auburn away from Rupp Arena are going to land the Cats squarely in the middle of the bracket, and hopefully they can ride in with some momentum as a 5 or 6-seed and avoid playing a 1 or 2-seed until the second weekend. If they really shine down the stretch maybe they can make a run at a 4-seed.

The Good: Florida getting results

Back in January the Gators were out of the field, but slowly and surely through consistent good basketball Florida has worked its way into the AP poll and the 7-seed line by avoiding bad losses and losing skids. The schedule looks favorable down the stretch as well, so snagging 21-23 wins and an at-large should be pretty simple at this point.

March is just around the corner! Go Cats!