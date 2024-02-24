John Calipari and Wildcats recap fun win over Alabama

For the second straight Saturday, No. 17 Kentucky Basketball scored a massive win over a top-15 team.

After winning at then-No. 13 Auburn last week, Kentucky was back home this week and crushed the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide, 117-95.

Justin Edwards led the way with a career-high 28 points, followed by 24 from Antonio Reeves and 18 from Zvonimir Ivisic.

Kentucky improved to 19-8 overall and 9-5 in the SEC with four games left, the next being next Tuesday at Mississippi State.

After the game, head coach John Calipari, Big Z, Reed Sheppard, and Justin Edwards met with the media to discuss the big win. Here is a recap of what they had to say via UK Athletics.

#1, Justin Edwards, G

On how his performance felt tonight...

“It felt good. I had been struggling mentally the whole season so to go out there and to play how I did felt good.”

On if he felt he always had the mindset to perform well...

“Yes, me and Coach Cal always talk about it, and he tells me he believes in me, and I tell him I believe in him. I stay in the gym, and I just believe in God.”

On how the four-point play felt...

“You know something crazy, that is my first time shooting a three and getting fouled, so I did not know how to react.”

#15, Reed Sheppard

On Justin’s performance …

“Yeah, that’s really hard and especially where he was at the beginning of the season mentally. And he’ll tell you he’s just had to fight and just stay positive and talk to people about it. And he’s really grown from it. And now he’s back. He’s getting his rhythm and is finding out who he is as a player and it’s really fun.”

On the offensive performance of the Kentucky team …

“Yeah, I mean, you know, we go against each other every day in practice, we see it every day we make shots in practice. Everybody on the team gets in the gym and works out all day and gets up a lot of shots. And everybody can play. You know, that’s the good thing about this team is everyone no matter what can play really good basketball. So, it makes it easy out there playing when you can pass and pass and to shoot and just have fun. So, I knew it was coming and it’s something that we’re gonna continue to get better at just playing with each other and sharing the ball.”

On the defense effort from Kentucky …

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, Alabama is a really, really good team, and they’re a really good three-point shooting team, so we had to work to take those away from them and we stuck to our game plan really well. And that’s what happens when we stick together and stick to the game plan and just have confidence and faith in each other.”

#44, Zvonimir Ivisic, F

On how much fun it was to play in a game like that…

“I had a lot of fun to be honest. My time finally came, I enjoyed my teammates, I had a lot of fun.”

On what it took to earn his time today…

“Just stay focused, practice and stay locked in, while staying focused.”

On if any other team has a gear like this in the country when the team plays like it did…

“No, I think if we play like this, we are going to do something special this season. So we just need to stay locked in like how we were an hour ago and great things will happen.”

And here are the postgame notes and milestones via UK Athletics.

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky is 19-8 on the season, 9-5 in the Southeastern Conference.

Alabama is 19-8 overall, 11-3 in league play.

Kentucky leads the series 117-41, including 60-11 in games played in Lexington.

Next for Kentucky: on Tuesday, the Wildcats play at Mississippi State. Game time is 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT in Starkville) and it will be televised on ESPN.

Team Notes

The game totaled 212 points, matching two of the three highest scoring offenses in the nation – Alabama first at 91.0 points per game and Kentucky third at 87.6 ppg.

117 points is most ever for Kentucky …

vs. Alabama (previous 111 on Feb. 26, 1973)

vs. an Associated Press ranked opponent (previous 113 vs. No. 13 Notre Dame on Dec. 28, 1974)

vs. an SEC opponent since 120 at Vanderbilt on Feb. 7, 1996

vs. an SEC opponent in Rupp Arena since 127 vs. LSU on March 4, 1995

Kentucky led by as many as 37 points. UK is 346-17 (95.3%) under Coach John Calipari when leading by at least 10 points during the game.

Kentucky shot 63.1% from the field (41 of 65), second-highest of the season and ninth-highest in the Calipari era. UK is 11-0 this season making at least 50% from the field.

UK shot 54.2% from 3-point range (13 of 24).

UK entered the game leading the nation in 3-point shooting at 40.5%.

UK is 7-0 this season when making at least 45% from distance.

UK had 24 assists and 10 turnovers, a +2.4 ratio. UK entered the game 11th in the nation with a ratio of +1.67.

UK had seven blocked shots. UK entered the game fourth nationally in blocks with 6.2 rejections per game.

UK won turnovers 16-10, turning it into a 29-10 margin in points off turnovers.

Kentucky has five 100-point games this season, tying 2016-17 for the most in the Calipari era.

Including Justin Edwards today, Kentucky now has six players who has scored at least 20 points in a game this season.

Kentucky is 4-2 this season against opponents ranked in the top 25.

Kentucky is 7-1 this season in bounce-back games after losses.

With Tre Mitchell shelved with a shoulder injury, UK has not played a complete game this season with all players available.

Including today, eight players have missed a total of 51 games because of injury, illness or other factors. Among those who play regularly, Antonio Reeves, Reed Sheppard and Jordan Burks are the only ones who have been available every game.

Player Notes

Antonio Reeves had 24 points.

He has 15 games with at least 20 points this season and has scored in double figures in every game but one this season.

He also has hit at least one 3-pointer in every game but one this season.

Rob Dillingham had 16 points, his 22nd double-figure game of the season.

Justin Edwards had a career-high 28 points, making 10 of 10 from the field, including all four of his 3-point tries.

10 of 10 is the third-best perfect shooting game in Kentucky. The other marks are Rodney Dent, 12 of 12 vs. Morehead State on Dec. 17, 1993 and Kenny Walker, 11 of 11 vs. Western Kentucky on March 16, 1986.

Adou Thiero had 12 points. It’s his fourth double-figure game of the season but three of those are in the last five games. He’s averaging 10.6 points in the last five games. Thiero was hit two three-pointers on the night, the first game of his career with multiple makes from deep

Reed Sheppard led the Wildcats in rebounding with eight, assists with six and steals with four. He added eight points.

This is the fourth straight game, and fifth in the last six, with at least four steals.

He now has 74 steals on the season, already tied for fourth on the UK single-season list.

Zvonimir Ivisic set career highs in points (18), field goals (7) and blocks (4).

He also played a career-high 20 minutes

Coach John Calipari

Calipari has an 851-261 (76.5%) all-time on-court record, including 406-121 (77.0%) at Kentucky.

Calipari is 73-51 against ranked opponents while at Kentucky, including 47-36 against teams ranked inside the top 15.

Calipari is 402-131 in conference games during his career, including 194-65 in the SEC.

Calipari is 20-7 vs. Alabama.

In the First Half

Kentucky started D.J. Wagner, Antonio Reeves, Justin Edwards, Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso for the third straight game. UK is 2-1 with this lineup.

Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard were UK’s first substitutions with 17:41 remaining.

Alabama was up 29-28 when UK went on a 20-2 run for a 48-31 lead.

Shooting 64.5 percent from the field, Kentucky led 58-42 at halftime.

It is UK’s most points in the first half this season in an SEC game and sixth time this season with at least 50 in the opening half.

Reeves led UK with 15 points and Edwards had 13.

UK is 17-3 this season when leading at halftime.

In the Second Half