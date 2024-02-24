Nate Oats praises John Calipari for transforming offense

The Kentucky Wildcats program, especially as John Calipari has struggled to find consistency over the last few seasons, has gotten a ton of flack for struggling to innovate their team around the high-profile recruits they bring to Lexington.

Along with the game of basketball evolving into a more guard-heavy style, it has often seemed like Kentucky has fallen behind until this season.

Kentucky’s offense was ranked No. 1 for much of the early season, but it took a step back in SEC play. Entering Saturday’s game vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kentucky had failed to hit 76 points in three straight games, including Wednesday’s painful 75-74 loss to LSU.

On Saturday, the offense was back to form, and Kentucky rolled past Alabama en route to a 117-95 blowout, one of the greatest offensive performances in the Calipari era in Lexington.

Usually, in college hoops, if a team scores 95 points, they win. However, the Cats, led by Justin Edwards, who was a perfect 10/10 from the field, scored 58+ points in both halves and cruised to victory.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats was the first to point out how well of a job Cal had done at bringing in shooters and revolutionizing on that end of the court.

Nate Oats on Kentucky’s offense:



“Cal has done a good job of fixing the offense, the shooting problems he’s had the last few years.”



Transforming his “archaic” offense, scoring 117 pts against one of the best offensive coaches in the country has got to feel good for Cal. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 25, 2024

Oats later joked that Kentucky probably broke several records with how well their offense performed.

“I don’t know what kind of records they set on offense tonight, but I’m sure they set a few,” exclaimed Oats.

Oats actually picked the winner of today’s game on Friday when he said, “Maybe the first to 100 (points) wins.” That proved to be prophetic, as Kentucky hit the 100-point mark with 8:52 left in the game.

The Cats have one of the most electric offenses in America, and they are going to be a tough matchup for anyone in the NCAA Tournament.

The praise won’t go to Calipari, more than likely, especially as the team has struggled often over the last few weeks. However, his offense is far better than it has been in recent seasons, and his innovation is a huge part of that success.

Expect the Cats to continue to dominate on that end of the court, but to really start to put the pieces together, they’ll need to hammer home their defensive sets as well. We’ve seen flashes of this team becoming better on that end, especially in last week’s 70-59 win at Auburn, another top-15 team Kentucky has beaten.

This team will be fun to watch as they close out SEC play in the coming weeks.

Two weeks ago today, Kentucky lost to Gonzaga at home and I asked UK fans - who they wanted to replace John Calipari.



Chris Beard, Bruce Pearl and Nate Oats were three of the most popular answers.



John Calipari has beaten all three in the last 14 days — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 24, 2024

