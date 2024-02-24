 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Justin Edwards has historic performance in career game vs. Alabama

Justin Edwards turning the corner is critical for Kentucky to make a Final Four run.

By NathanBeighle
Justin Edwards Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

Justin Edwards was the third-best recruit in the class of 2023, and throughout the majority of the season, fans haven’t seen those expectations fulfilled in his play.

That might all be changing as he put together a historic performance on Sunday afternoon. Edwards shot 10 field goals, and he made all 10 of them for 28 points, his first career college game of 20+ points.

The Philly native was 4/5 from the free-throw line as well. It was an all-time showing for the freshman forward.

Edwards is the only play in Kentucky Wildcats history to shoot perfectly from the field, shooting 10 or more times and attempting a three. That’s impressive.

It was also the most field goals made without a miss by a Kentucky player in the John Calipari era.

“I stayed the course and believed in myself,” Edwards said of what led to his breakout during postgame interviews.

And there’s this from Kyle Tucker and Aidan Dunn.

The Wildcats entered the game with five players averaging double figures, and Edwards isn’t one of them.

That said, the efficiency of this team is through the roof, and they showed just that by putting it on the Crimson Tide, a team sitting 13th in the AP Poll. The Cats scored 117 points, ending the first half with 58 and the second with 59.

If Edwards continues to play at this level, especially combined with what five-star recruits Aaron Bradshaw and DJ Wagner may be able to transform into, this Kentucky team could certainly make a deep run in March.

