Justin Edwards has historic performance in career game vs. Alabama

Justin Edwards was the third-best recruit in the class of 2023, and throughout the majority of the season, fans haven’t seen those expectations fulfilled in his play.

That might all be changing as he put together a historic performance on Sunday afternoon. Edwards shot 10 field goals, and he made all 10 of them for 28 points, his first career college game of 20+ points.

The Philly native was 4/5 from the free-throw line as well. It was an all-time showing for the freshman forward.

Edwards is the only play in Kentucky Wildcats history to shoot perfectly from the field, shooting 10 or more times and attempting a three. That’s impressive.

It was also the most field goals made without a miss by a Kentucky player in the John Calipari era.

Justin Edwards makes history.



Just the third player in Kentucky history to go perfect on 10 FGA.



He is the ONLY player to go perfect from the field with at least one 3P attempt. https://t.co/bdXqbUGVCJ — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 24, 2024

The most made FG without a miss under @UKCoachCalipari at @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/JwnsC2DOsf — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) February 24, 2024

“I stayed the course and believed in myself,” Edwards said of what led to his breakout during postgame interviews.

And there’s this from Kyle Tucker and Aidan Dunn.

Per my stat guy, @aidancdunn, Justin Edwards is just the 10th college basketball player since 2010 to shoot 100% on at least 10 FGA and 4 3PA. Seems good. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 24, 2024

The Wildcats entered the game with five players averaging double figures, and Edwards isn’t one of them.

That said, the efficiency of this team is through the roof, and they showed just that by putting it on the Crimson Tide, a team sitting 13th in the AP Poll. The Cats scored 117 points, ending the first half with 58 and the second with 59.

If Edwards continues to play at this level, especially combined with what five-star recruits Aaron Bradshaw and DJ Wagner may be able to transform into, this Kentucky team could certainly make a deep run in March.

Justin Edwards joins Bill Raftery after a 28-point performance on 10-for-10 shooting from the field in @KentuckyMBB's victory over Alabama. pic.twitter.com/bkKGkKNxk9 — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) February 24, 2024

Coach Cal’s first question was about Justin Edwards journey and him breaking through.



He talks about Justin breaking through and comments on big Z. #BBN pic.twitter.com/lkXGLXMmWe — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 24, 2024

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!!!