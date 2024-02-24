Kentucky lays historic beatdown on Alabama: 3 things to know and postgame cheers

How many times have Kentucky Basketball fans nearly given up on this year’s team? While a lot of doubt has been justified, the Wildcats seem to bounce back when least expected.

Kentucky did just that on Saturday in a 117-95 win that was heard around the country.

They put together their best performance of the season just a few days after arguably their largest collapse of the year — blowing a 15-point lead to lose at LSU.

This was the most points Kentucky has ever scored against Alabama. The previous high was 111 in 1973. The two programs have been playing almost every year since 1923, so that’s a significant milestone to hit, especially with the Crimson Tide being at or near the top of the SEC for several years now.

And they did this against an Alabama team that led the SEC regular-season race entering Saturday.

This is the type of win that can turn around a season, and Kentucky could do just that moving forward.

Here are three things to know from the Kentucky Wildcats’ feel-good win over the Tide.

Edwards Posts Career Day

There have been several Kentucky freshmen that — in comparison to their ranking coming out of high school — have underperformed so far this season.

Justin Edwards had been one of those players. Key word is had.

On Saturday, Edwards posted a career-high (and game-leading) 28 points in his team’s win over Alabama. He was efficient with his scoring and even knocked down some shots from outside, finishing the game a ridiculous 10/10 overall to go with five boards and two assists.

His defense also gives Kentucky a boost where they need it. Edwards being able to excel at both ends of the court will be game-changing when the postseason arrives.

If Edwards rounds into form and plays like this more consistently, look out.

Offense Returns to Form

Though Kentucky’s defense has really picked up over the last couple of weeks, the team’s offense has taken a step (or two) backward.

Outside of Antonio Reeves and Rob Dillingham, the team had fallen short of having another consistent scorer.

But, with the emergence of Edwards and the rest of the Wildcats finding ways to contribute easy, efficient baskets, those few baskets everyone can put together add up quickly.

With the SEC Tournament less than four weeks away, finding that offensive balance is significant. The defense wasn’t as strong today, but we’ve seen good things on that end recently, enough to think this team could put up some complete games on both ends of the floor. They’ll certainly need them to win a lot of games in March.

Antonio Reeves Statement Game

The Southeastern Conference has a few players in the running for conference Player of the Year recognition.

Two of those few players were in Saturday’s game between the Wildcats and Crimson Tide, with Antonio Reeves representing Kentucky and Marcus Sears representing Alabama.

Reeves made his presence felt early on, while it took Sears quite a while to get going.

You could say that was one of the major differences in the game, considering Kentucky jumped out ahead in the first half and never looked back.

Kentucky played Tennessee earlier in the year, and Reeves then, too, made his case for conference POTY against Dalton Knecht and the Volunteers.

Reeves finished this game with 24 points on 7/10 shooting with five dimes.

Up next, Kentucky is at Mississippi State in Starkville for a Tuesday night matchup at 7 pm ET.

Now, let’s celebrate this win!

Go Cats!!