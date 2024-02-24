 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats thrashing Alabama

This was exactly what Kentucky and the BBN needed.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
The Kentucky Wildcats returned to Rupp Arena this afternoon, as they welcomed the Alabama Crimson Tide to Lexington. Needing a bounce-back win, the Cats DOMINATED the Tide, winning 117-95.

With two of the highest-powered offenses in college basketball going at it today, this game was exactly what you would expect it to be in the first half... a track meet.

Both teams were trading blows early, but eventually (and shockingly), it was Kentucky that walled up on defense. Offensively, they did not slow down, however, as the Cats erupted for 58 points in the first half. Led by Antonio Reeves and Justin Edwards, the Cats played the best offense we have seen in the last several weeks from this squad.

How good was it? They went into the locker room leading the No. 1 ranked offense in the country by 16 points, 58-42.

The second half was more of the same as Kentucky made sure this one was over early and cruised to a 117-95 victory. It was the most points Kentucky has ever scored against Alabama.

Kentucky finished with 24 assists vs. 10 turnovers while forcing Bama into 16 turnovers compared to 14 assists. It was truly a beautiful basketball performance after the offense seemingly took a step back in recent weeks.

This is just was the doctor ordered, as Kentucky now has a pair of top-15 wins since last Saturday and may just be turning the corner.

MVP

If Kentucky is truly turning the corner, a big part of it is Justin Edwards becoming a more efficient player.

It has been a long time coming, but Edwards seemed to have arrived thanks to a career game vs. the Tide.

The freshman from Philly finished the game with a career-high 28 points on 10/10 shooting from the field and 4/5 shooting from the charity stripe while grabbing five boards and dishing out two assists.

If Kentucky gets this kind of Edwards moving forward, they may just be a Final Four team.

Also, a shoutout to Antonio Reeves and his ho-hum 24 points on 7/10 shooting.

