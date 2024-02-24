Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats thrashing Alabama

The Kentucky Wildcats returned to Rupp Arena this afternoon, as they welcomed the Alabama Crimson Tide to Lexington. Needing a bounce-back win, the Cats DOMINATED the Tide, winning 117-95.

With two of the highest-powered offenses in college basketball going at it today, this game was exactly what you would expect it to be in the first half... a track meet.

Both teams were trading blows early, but eventually (and shockingly), it was Kentucky that walled up on defense. Offensively, they did not slow down, however, as the Cats erupted for 58 points in the first half. Led by Antonio Reeves and Justin Edwards, the Cats played the best offense we have seen in the last several weeks from this squad.

How good was it? They went into the locker room leading the No. 1 ranked offense in the country by 16 points, 58-42.

The second half was more of the same as Kentucky made sure this one was over early and cruised to a 117-95 victory. It was the most points Kentucky has ever scored against Alabama.

Kentucky finished with 24 assists vs. 10 turnovers while forcing Bama into 16 turnovers compared to 14 assists. It was truly a beautiful basketball performance after the offense seemingly took a step back in recent weeks.

This is just was the doctor ordered, as Kentucky now has a pair of top-15 wins since last Saturday and may just be turning the corner.

MVP

If Kentucky is truly turning the corner, a big part of it is Justin Edwards becoming a more efficient player.

It has been a long time coming, but Edwards seemed to have arrived thanks to a career game vs. the Tide.

The freshman from Philly finished the game with a career-high 28 points on 10/10 shooting from the field and 4/5 shooting from the charity stripe while grabbing five boards and dishing out two assists.

If Kentucky gets this kind of Edwards moving forward, they may just be a Final Four team.

Also, a shoutout to Antonio Reeves and his ho-hum 24 points on 7/10 shooting.

Box Score

Highlights

Twitter Reactions

Don't let Justin Edwards get hot. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 24, 2024

Oats watching these shooters. pic.twitter.com/dk3apNA62l — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 24, 2024

Future Cat Jayden Quaintance is in the house pic.twitter.com/e4rLEYZvLE — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 24, 2024

This is like the NBA All-Star game but if they were trying to defend and just are not physically capable of doing it. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 24, 2024

Big Z just locked* down Sears then dunked on the entire Alabama team’s head.



Whoa.



*the shot didn’t go in — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) February 24, 2024

Kentucky is rolling right now. An 18-2 run, and Bama hasn't scored in 3:15.



Reeves already up to 15 points, 2-3 from deep. Kentucky leads 46-31 with 3:39 left in 1st half — Wyatt Huff (@Wildcat_wave) February 24, 2024

Big hand for new Kentucky OC Bush Hamdan after he is put on the “Slam Cam.” He obliges with a nice slam or two. pic.twitter.com/52K2Sinqym — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) February 24, 2024

That Big Z pass. pic.twitter.com/hdmkUEuiq1 — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) February 24, 2024

Alabama shot 55% from the field in the first half and is down 16 points. That's gotta sting. Just one of those brilliant stretches UK has shown at times on offense. 65% from the field + converting nine Alabama turnovers into 16 points. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) February 24, 2024

Rupp Arena: Thunderdome.



Edwards steal, outlet to Sheppard, super slam, Edwards falling-down 3 and the foul ... BOOM. So much sound. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 24, 2024

Justin Edwards against Alabama pic.twitter.com/dDw2em5fBN — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 24, 2024

Justin Edwards makes history.



Just the third player in Kentucky history to go perfect on 10 FGA.



He is the ONLY player to go perfect from the field with at least one 3P attempt. https://t.co/bdXqbUGVCJ — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 24, 2024

As it should be pic.twitter.com/bHiBCWR48u — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 24, 2024

What a night for the Cats 117-95



Against the top team in the SEC — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 24, 2024

Per my stat guy, @aidancdunn, Justin Edwards is just the 10th college basketball player since 2010 to shoot 100% on at least 10 FGA and 4 3PA. Seems good. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 24, 2024

John Calipari in the presser after a win pic.twitter.com/PdomDM6FL8 — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) February 24, 2024

Kentucky shot 63.1 percent from the floor, its highest percentage in an SEC game since 67.9 percent against Tennessee on Jan. 15, 2022.#BBN #ukbasketball — John Clay (@johnclayiv) February 24, 2024

The most popular man in Kentucky right now pic.twitter.com/b34oqoHEY8 — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 24, 2024

Ruoff Mortgage Wildcat Wrap UP https://t.co/X1arCUsrSI — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) February 24, 2024

Kentucky played about as good an offensive game as you can play in this one.



- 28-41 2PM (68.3%)

- 13-24 3PM (54.2%)

- 24 assists pic.twitter.com/X2fQvpQHNe — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) February 24, 2024

Kentucky coach John Calipari after win over Alabama: Says Justin Edwards has "lived in the gym." Said he made the decision yesterday to play Big Z more. "I got some pushback on it" but had a feeling in his gut that Ivisic should play more. #BBN #ukbasketball — John Clay (@johnclayiv) February 24, 2024