Kentucky vs. Alabama game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 4:00 PM EST at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it live on CBS Sports and the CBS Sports app.

It’s been a roller coaster of a season for these Cats, and Wednesday night was another downturn.

Kentucky was up by 15 at one point, but due to inconsistent lineups and going cold on offense, they gave the lead up until Rob Dillingham’s heroic shot put them up with eight seconds left.

We all know what happens next, and it’s really inexcusable. However, there are still five games left in this season and they need to make a statement against the SEC leader Alabama today.

The Tide has become “the Cats” over the last few seasons, as they’ve dominated the league and are now on the verge of another SEC regular-season title. It’s time to try and make a statement.

Kentucky is expected to be without Tre Mitchell again due to his lingering shoulder and back injuries.

Go CATS!