The basketball gods don’t want to see Kentucky healthy, according to Adou Thiero

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a rough go around this season with the injury bug. They’ve played just one game with an entirely healthy roster, and that lasted about 22 minutes before Tre Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury that has kept him out for two games.

Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner, Ugonna Onyenso, Adou Thiero, Justin Edwards, and Rob Dillingham have all missed game(s) this season, with multiple game stretches for Bradshaw, Ugo, Adou, and DJ.

Adou Thiero spoke with the media ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Alabama about Kentucky’s inability to be readily available and healthy

“It’s kind of crazy. It’s like the basketball gods don’t want to see us all play together because they just know what’s gonna happen if we all play together,” Thiero said. “The time is coming, hopefully soon, that we’ll have our whole team.”

However, Thiero did not blame Kentucky’s struggles on a less-than-healthy roster and said they should not use that as an excuse.

“Just being consistent and just being able to take what we do in one game and bring it to the next,” Thiero said Friday. “I think also having a healthy team will help, but we can’t use that as an excuse.”