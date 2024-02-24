Dez Bryant claims Kentucky will make the Final Four

It has been another up-and-down season for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Cats are currently 18-8 (8-5 in SEC play) on the season, with just five games remaining on the regular season slate.

The concerns for another early postseason exit are there with this team, like defensive and rebounding issues, but the team does have one believer...

Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant claims Kentucky will go on a deep run and make the Final Four.

Bryant went to X and wrote, “Random thought... Kentucky UConn Houston and one of those small schools will be in the final four this year!”

When Bryant was asked why he thought Kentucky could make a deep run this season he responded with, “I like Kentucky energy and aggressiveness on the offensive side and defensive side. I don’t think nobody playing more confident than Kentucky or Houston right now.”

I enjoy the confidence from Bryant, but the Cats have quite a bit of work to do with the last five games of the regular season.

Kentucky has another massive opportunity to get back on track as the team is set to host Alabama on Saturday afternoon.