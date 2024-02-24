CBS Sports labels Kentucky as pretender heading into March Madness

After the heartbreaking loss at LSU, any form of bracketology discussion just feels like unnecessary, cruel punishment.

The vibes surrounding a Kentucky Wildcats team that’s 4-4 in their last eight games just flat out aren’t great.

Sure, anybody who’s followed the Wildcats this season wouldn’t bat an eye at the idea of them beating anyone in the country on a given night, but on the other hand, the idea of them winning six, or even four games in a row, is becoming less of a popular stance.

In the middle of December, everyone in the nation was touting Kentucky to make a deep March run. But that’s no longer the case.

Brad Crawford from CBS Sports did a Contenders and Pretenders preview of the NCAA tournament, and it wasn’t pretty for Kentucky.

Crawford listed the Cats as pretenders noting their recent up-and-down play. He acknowledged that Reeves and Dillingham are good enough to catch fire and win you a few games but ultimately didn’t see a Final Four in their future.

To make matters worse, both Duke and North Carolina were deemed contenders, despite UK handling the Tar Heels on a neutral floor. But unfortunately, a lot has changed since December, and it’s hard to fault anyone who doesn’t believe in UK’s postseason prowess.

With the losses piling up, you could see scenarios where the UK travels far from the bluegrass in the first rounds of the NCAA.

Like in most every Calipari season, I don’t think UK’s opponent will matter as much as how they’re playing themselves. We’ve all seen what this team looks like when they’re firing on all cylinders, and there’s no stopping them when that’s the case.

It’ll be an important last few weeks for Kentucky as they look to finish strong heading into the SEC tournament.

You can read Crawford’s entire article here.