Class of 2025 cornerback Kaleb Lanier talks recruitment

Kentucky is starting to recruit hard for the Class of 2025 with this year’s class being wrapped up for the most.

So far in the Class of 2025, Kentucky has received two verbal commitments with both of them being on the offensive side: 3-star quarterback Stone Saunders and 4-star wide receiver Quinton Simmons Jr. were the two to commit.

With Kentucky, it has been heating up its recruitment with Class of 2025 6-foot, 160-pound cornerback Kaleb Lanier. He has received offers from Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Duke, Louisville, and others.

A Sea of Blue was able to talk to Lanier about how his recruitment was going and his relationship with Kentucky.

“I have been able to build a great relationship with Coach (Chris) Collins over the time period,” Lanier tells A Sea of Blue. “I really value relationships and it will be a factor when making my decision.”

As for his relationship with Collins, he believes it is starting to become stronger.

“He has come by the school, we’ve talked over the phone,” Lanier says. “Right now we’re just strengthening our relationship. He’s told me he wants to see my workout in person but other than that he really likes what I bring to the table.

When he did get offered from Kentucky last summer, he was very happy about it.

“It was an amazing feeling my when I received the offer from Kentucky,” Lanier says. “Every offer I receive I’m really grateful for but getting that Kentucky offer felt really good.

Lanier recently was at Kentucky for junior day, and the main point that the coaches spoke to him is how they are able to develop players to get them to the NFL.

“I recently went to Kentucky for a junior day and the coaches showed us a presentation of the development in the program,” Lanier tells us. “Many players such as Josh Allen not the highest rated guys coming out of high school but turning out to be all conference in the SEC and NFL players. I definitely took notice to the development and success the program has had in getting players to the next level.”

At this time, Lanier says he is interested in all schools that are recruiting him but plans on committing to a school in the summertime before the season starts.