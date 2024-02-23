Tre Mitchell still battling ‘ridiculously painful’ injury

The Kentucky Wildcats have yet to play a full game this season with their entire roster. Whether it was due to injury or the Zvonimir Ivisic eligibility case, John Calipari and his staff have had to mix and match rotations to fill minutes for someone.

Over the last few games, it has been for Tre Mitchell. After suffering a back injury, the senior forward decided to return against Ole Miss and then suffered a shoulder injury minutes into the second half.

Since then, he has missed both the Auburn and LSU games. His status for the game with Alabama seems to still be up in the air.

How bad is the injury? Well, according to Mitchell’s step-father, Tony Bergeron, who joined WPBK-FM on Thursday, it’s still significantly painful.

“He battled through the back pain for a while, and both his mother and I told him he had to shut it down,” Bergeron said. “He was not listening. Finally, it got to the point that I had to tell Tre he was not doing anything to help the team.”

He continued:

“I thought he came back a little too early (against Ole Miss), got hit, and sprained that shoulder like it was a football injury. The problem now is that it is ridiculously painful. Yesterday (Wednesday), he put a hoodie on for the first time (since the sprain) and tried to shoot, but he was not ready.”

It is no secret to anyone in the BBN how important Tre Mitchell is to this team. Whether it be rebounding, defense, or his solid play-making ability on offense, a healthy Mitchell is what this Kentucky team needs to make a deep March run.

It doesn’t sound like he is there completely yet from these quotes, but the more rest the better in this case.