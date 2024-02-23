Saturday Headlines: Alabama Gameday Edition

Good morning, BBN.

Today is a big one, as the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats are back home to face the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide. Kentucky badly needs this one to rebound from Wednesday’s crusher vs. LSU, while the Tide need this to remain on top in the SEC regular-season title race.

Will the Cats get the huge W, or will Alabama keep rolling toward another SEC crown?

Tweet of the Day

Happy birthday to Jamal Murray, the only Wildcat in the Calipari era to average 20 points per game. #BBN pic.twitter.com/ffZ1k3b20D — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 23, 2024

Legend.

Headlines

Rifle Begins Postseason Competition Saturday at GARC Championships – UK Athletics

Postseason competition is finally here for the University of Kentucky rifle team as the Wildcats head north to West Point, New York to compete in the Great America Rifle Conference Championships on Saturday and Sunday.

Kentucky basketball bracketology 2024: NCAA Tournament projections, UK - Courier Journal

Kentucky basketball fell to LSU by one point on the road Wednesday. Here’s how that affected UK’s NCAA Tournament projections.

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky vs. Alabama – UK Athletics

The two teams are also among the highest-scoring teams in the country. Alabama leads the nation in scoring, averaging 91 points per game. Kentucky is third, posting 87.6 points per contest.

Top-125 recruit Dawayne Galloway includes Kentucky in trimmed list - KSR

Kentucky is firmly in the hunt for blue-chip cornerback Dawayne Galloway. Now the Cats must lock in some visits.

UK FB: Blue-White Spring Game Returns to Kroger Field April 13 – UK Athletics

Spring Practice is tentatively scheduled to begin March 19.

Tre Mitchell's Injury Remains 'ridiculously painful' - Your Sports Edge

“I thought he came back a little too early (against Ole Miss), got hit and sprained that shoulder like it was a football injury. The problem now is that it is ridiculously painful."

Adou Thiero says the basketball gods don't want to see Kentucky healthy - KSR

What can Kentucky be at full strength? We may not have to wait too much longer to see -- no matter how hard the basketball gods push back.

Vickers Sparkles in 7-3 Win Over Akron to Wings Etc. Kickoff – UK Athletics

Grace Lorsung blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning with two outs to give UK an early lead.

Mitch Barnhart's expectation for Kentucky? "Find a way to do something in March." - KSR

If you expect Mitch Barnhart to make any major decisions during basketball season, you're wasting your breath. But March is important.

Belgian Boy is the First Child in the World to Have Been Cured of Brain Stem Glioma, a Brutal Cancer - GNN

In Lucas' case, his tumors carried a genetic mutation seen only a few times in history that made it vulnerable to the drug.