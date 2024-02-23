Kentucky confirms start of spring practice and Blue-White Game

The Kentucky Wildcats will hold their Blue-White Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 13th, the school announced Friday.

This will be just the second Spring Game the school has held since 2019. The game returns to Kroger Field for the first time since 2022.

In 2023, the school held an open practice across Talbott Todd Way at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility instead of the more “traditional” Spring Game, as the playing surface in Kroger Field was being replaced.

Kentucky also announced that spring practice is tentatively set to begin March 19th.

The Blue-White Game is tentatively set to kick off at 1 pm ET on the SEC Network+. Free parking will be available in the Kroger Field lots.

Fans can choose to sit where they would like within the lower bowl, and the upper decks won’t open unless the lower bowl fills. All standard seating will be open and general admission, except for Sections 25-27 (Club Level), Loge Level, and specific seating blocks designated for the football program.