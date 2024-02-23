Darryn Peterson schedules official visit to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats will have a major prospect on campus soon, as 5-star shooting guard Darryn Peterson has set an official visit to Lexington.

According to 247 Sports’ Eric Bossi, Peterson’s visit will be on March 6th. That’s the day Kentucky hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores on Senior Night.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Huntington Prep is ranked as one of the top five prospects in the 2025 class, and cut his list to eight schools last month, with Kentucky included.

Kentucky joins Baylor, Kansas, Ohio State, Indiana, Arkansas, Michigan, and North Carolina. Peterson is also still reportedly considering the professional route.

It’s still possible that Peterson reclassifies to the 2024 class. A reclassification has been a possibility for a while and has been rumored for months, but there hasn’t been a ton of discussion in recent weeks.

Kentucky has long been considered one of the favorites in Peterson’s recruitment, as he’s made some comments during his recruitment about watching a lot of Devin Booker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as making comments about his ultimate goal being making it to the NBA and speaking highly of how successful UK alumni have been in the league.

However, Peterson recently signed with Adidas, which has led to the Kansas Jayhawks getting a lot of buzz in this recruitment. It appears this is shaping up to be a Cats - Jayhawks battle.

This could be a key visit, especially if Peterson ultimately decides to reclassify to the 2024 class.

Definitely a visit and a recruitment worth keeping an eye on moving forward.