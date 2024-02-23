Kentucky featured in a loaded West Regional

The Kentucky Wildcats are flirting with the 6/7-seed line as Selection Sunday approaches. After a tough road loss to LSU, it seems that a 4-seed is unlikely to reach. Due to that, the road to the Final Four now gets a little bit tougher.

In the latest Bracketology by Brian Bennett of The Athletic, he has the Cats headed to a loaded West Regional, sitting right at the 6-seed line.

How tough, exactly?

Well, the second-round matchup would feature a potential date with the 3-seed Duke Blue Devils.

Selection committee chair Charles McClelland told me my bracket was perfect, no notes.



OK, not true. But he provided answers to some burning questions in this week's Bracket Watch.https://t.co/JuTDAdenbD



Free and unlocked. Comments back up and running after some tech issues. — Brian Bennett (@GBrianBennett) February 23, 2024

In his update, the West Regional features some of the biggest names in college basketball in the last decade, right alongside Kentucky. It would be the perfect regional for TV if it all played out.

Let’s look at a potential path for Kentucky in this scenario. It would first face off with 11-seed, Grand Canyon. With a win, they would then square off with the Blue Devils for a date in the Sweet 16.

Who would be waiting for them there? Potentially the 2-seed, Kansas Jayhawks.

Haven’t had enough yet? Well, to get to the Final Four, the Cats would face a potential 1-seed in the Arizona Wildcats.

The losses this Kentucky team has taken are going to make the road for a deep March run rough. This bracket, however, would be a complete gauntlet that sees the Cats taking on two of their blue-blood rivals.