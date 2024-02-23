Alabama could be missing several players on Saturday

The Kentucky Wildcats are looking for another bounce-back top-25 win on Saturday when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena. They could be facing off against a short-handed Tide team, as several key players could miss the game.

First off, we will mention the player that we know will miss Saturday's contest, as Mohamed Wague received a suspension from the SEC after his excessive elbow in the game with Florida on Wednesday night.

To this point in the season, the junior forward is averaging 4.0 points per game on 64.8% shooting from the field. He also adds 2.8 rebounds and just under a block per game for the Tide.

Alongside Wague, the Tide could also be missing guard Latrell Wrightsell. A transfer from Cal-State Fullerton, Wrightsell missed the matchup with Florida earlier in the week, and according to head coach Nate Oats, he is considered “day-to-day.”

Wrightsell has started eight games for the Tide this season, including the last seven up to the game this week with the Gators. He is averaging 9.0 points per game on 42.4% shooting and 44.5% from 3. He also adds 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

The Crimson Tide look like they could be rolling into Lexington a little short-handed. In what is already a very important game for the Kentucky team, this storyline could make it even more important to pick up the win.

Making this game even bigger is that Alabama currently leads the SEC, so this could be just what the doctor ordered for Kentucky Basketball.