NCAA changes rules during recruiting visits

As the Kentucky Wildcats gear up for the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon, the NCAA revealed a change to a recruiting rule, per UK Compliance on Twitter.

The update states that institutions may not place any items in a recruit's or family members' hotel rooms while they are on an official visit.

“Effective immediately, institutions may not place ANY items in a prospect or their family members’ hotel rooms while on an official visit. This is a significant change from the snacks, drinks & recruiting materials that were allowed prior,” UK said.

This is a big change to the rule that previously allowed snacks, drinks, and other items to be placed in the rooms of the prospects.

UK also said that the staff of the university may put together a welcome basket to give to the families before they check into their hotel rooms. The baskets can include a few school-branded items, plans for the recruiting trip, tickets to the game they are attending, and some snacks and drinks.

Although this doesn’t seem like “breaking news,” The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker made a fantastic point with the update...

The next generation won’t ever know about the golden era of perks. https://t.co/zYhcMzQ9bY pic.twitter.com/x8GoX5kckf — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 22, 2024

The true end of an era for Kentucky recruits. What a shame.