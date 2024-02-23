Friday Headlines: LSU Paying Kentucky $100K for Court Storming

Nothing could really ease the pain of Kentucky basketball fans following their team’s 75-74 loss to LSU on Wednesday. The result simply came in such a painful way that it’s hard to overcome.

Star freshman Rob Dillingham scored 12 straight points to mount a late comeback and put Kentucky ahead by one with 12 seconds left.

Then, Kentucky blocked LSU’s winning shot attempt but they were unable to secure the loose ball. Instead, LSU put up a floater as time expired and the ball went through the hoop when the buzzer sounded.

Game over.

Normally teams don’t storm the court unless it’s a major win over a big-time program or if it’s a significant game. But Kentucky-LSU on Wednesday was just your average weekday SEC basketball game.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 17 and were fresh off a mightily impressive win over Auburn, but it’s not like they’d been even close to living up to expectations. Yet, LSU stormed the court as soon as the buzzer sounded.

In result for the court storming, LSU is being fined $100K that will go to the University of Kentucky. It’s the second time Kentucky has been a beneficiary of that this season, with the first time being the team’s blowout loss at South Carolina.

Everyone can agree that Kentucky would much rather have a win in those two games instead of the money from the fines. However, considering those two losses can’t be undone, the fine money is indeed a nice consolation prize.

The Wildcats host Alabama this weekend, with tip-off scheduled for 4PM ET on Saturday.

