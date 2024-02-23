3 players no longer with the Kentucky Football Program

The Kentucky Wildcats are now getting geared up for Spring Practice in a few short weeks as Mark Stoops leads his program into the new-look SEC this season.

With a new offensive coordinator in Bush Hamdan and the return of several key players on both sides of the ball, the Cats are ready to roll into this fall. They will do so without three players from the roster last season.

In the latest roster update, offensive lineman Tanner Bowles, offensive lineman Nick Hall, and walk-on running back Jaquez Keys were all absent from the list. According to a report by Nick Roush of KSR, Hall has decided to retire from football, while Bowles has decided to exhaust his eligibility.

Bowles, a Glasgow native, came to Lexington last season after transferring from the Crimson Tide. He appeared in 10 games last season for the Cats. As a recruit in the 2019 class, he was considered a 4-star prospect and a top-20 guard in the class.

Hall, the son of former Wildcat Antonio Hall, chose the Cats over offers from Baylor, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and others. After being in a good spot to compete for a spot early in his career, unfortunately, the injury will take him out of football completely.

Keyes came to Kentucky after signing with Wake Forest as a linebacker recruit and did not see any time on the field this past season.

Looks like this coaching staff has a few holes to fill in this next portal window when it comes to quality depth pieces.