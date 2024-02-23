Grade Kentucky’s hire of Bush Hamdan

The Kentucky Wildcats have their next offensive coordinator, as Bush Hamdan is officially a Wildcat.

The 38-year-old is heading to Lexington with 15 combined years of NFL and college coaching experience.

He is coming to Kentucky from Boise State, where he was the offensive coordinator. In 2023, Boise State tied for the regular-season championship of the Mountain West Conference and won the league championship game with a victory over UNLV.

The Broncos finished the season second in scoring offense and third in total offense in the Mountain West.

Hamdan’s offense averaged 32.1 points, 214.9 rushing yards, 221.2 passing yards, and 436.1 yards of total offense per game last season.

For more information about Hamdan’s background, you can read about him here.

With that being said, how do you grade Mark Stoops’ hire of Bush Hamdan?