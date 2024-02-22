 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

John Calipari leaves postgame press conference after just 2 questions for odd reason

The Wildcats head coach said he needed to leave early for an odd reason.

By PatrickJCarey
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats found another way to lose in heartbreaking fashion against LSU on Wednesday night.

The Cats found themselves with a double-digit lead at the beginning of the second half, but the Tigers turned on the heat and clawed their way back into the ballgame.

Rob Dillingham put Kentucky up one with seconds remaining, but Tyrell Ward hit a game-winner off a missed shot as time expired, giving LSU the 75-74 win over the Cats.

After the game, head coach John Calipari got through two questions during the postgame press conference before leaving abruptly.

But that wasn’t the weirdest part...

Ryan Black says Calipari claimed he needed to leave the press conference early because of the early game on Saturday... Three days from now...

Calipari is clearly frustrated after another back-breaking loss, but to claim he needed to leave early because of the early game on Saturday is bizarre.

Kentucky will be back on the hardwood hosting Alabama inside of Rupp Arena at 4pm Sunday afternoon.

