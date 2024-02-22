Reed Sheppard makes Kentucky Basketball history vs. LSU

Well... It was another tough night for Kentucky Wildcats fans, as the Cats fell to LSU, 75-74.

Kentucky found themselves with a double-digit lead at the beginning of the second half, but the Tigers stormed back and took down the Cats with a buzzer-beater in Baton Rouge.

Despite another back-breaking loss for Big Blue Nation, Reed Sheppard has continued with an impressive freshman campaign.

Sheppard is the first Kentucky Basketball player in school history to tally at least five steals in three consecutive games, according to Corey Price on Twitter.

.@Reed_sheppard is the first @KentuckyMBB player in school history to have at least 5 steals in 3 consecutive games — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 22, 2024

Sheppard finished the night with seven points, five steals, two rebounds, and two assists off the bench.

With the loss to LSU, the Cats now fall to 8-5 in the SEC and 18-8 overall on the season.

Kentucky has just five regular season games remaining, including a showdown with Alabama and a road trip to Knoxville against the Vols.

Sheppard and the Cats will be back in action on Saturday, against the Alabama Crimson Tide.