Thursday Headlines: Another Heartbreaking Loss Edition

Another close game, another loss for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Last night’s game went down-to-the-wire, and just as the Kentucky fans who stayed up late to see Rob Dillingham sink the go-ahead jumper with 12 seconds left celebrated with joy, that happiness quickly turned to disbelief as LSU somehow was able to recover a blocked shot and drain a put-back at the buzzer to get the win.

Kentucky’s close-game struggles continue, as the Cats are 2-4 in games decided by two possessions or less.

Last night’s game hurts for a lot of reasons.

First of all, Kentucky led by 15. That could be enough on its own.

But also, a win would’ve kept Kentucky in contention to finish top 4 in the conference, which is huge for seeding purposes in the SEC Tournament. That task looks a lot harder now, but isn’t out of the equation.

Last night’s game will also likely be a factor when it comes to seeding for the NCAA Tournament. Losing to LSU qualifies as a Quad 2 loss, which makes Kentucky 3-1 in those games. However, if LSU can keep its momentum going, that could potentially turn into a Quad 1 loss.

Now sitting at 18-8 and 8-5 in conference play, the Cats need to get things moving in a positive direction with several big games coming up, namely a matchup against the leader in the SEC on Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Overall, just a rough night for the Wildcats, but hopefully they can right the ship on Saturday.

Tweet of the Day

This will haunt my dreams. pic.twitter.com/OJkbMxNLPg — Chet Lemond (@ChetLemond) February 22, 2024

I think there was a collective groan across the Bluegrass State when this free throw went in.

Headlines

Antonio Reeves joins 1,000 point club at Kentucky - Herald Leader

Reeves was great as expected last night.

UK Football loses 2 offensive linemen, defensive transfer - KSR

Tough losses for the football Cats.

Josh Allen one of the top free agents this season - CBS Sports

The former Cat will likely get tagged in Jacksonville if they can’t get a deal done.

Could the MLB come to Nashville? - ESPN

Nashville is seen as one of the top expansion spots.

Justin Fields talks about unfollowing the Bears - Bleacher Report

The offseason “unfollowing” storylines always gain a lot of steam.

Antonio Pierce said Raiders will have “Mahomes Rules” - Yahoo

He’s hoping the Raiders will take a page from the Bad Boys Pistons.