Khaman Maluach talks official visit to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are looking to land a few pieces to round out the class of 2024 as John Calipari and his staff look to land another top-three recruiting class in the country.

Some names left on the board are very familiar to the BBN, including Karter Knox, and potential reclass candidates in Darryn Peterson and Jasper Johnson.

But now, there is a new name to monitor in Khaman Maluach.

The 7-foot-2 big man out of South Sudan recently reclassified to the class of 2024 and already has all the blue-blood programs in line to try and land him.

Recently he has taken visits to Duke, Kansas, and Kentucky, and he spoke with Jamie Shaw of On3 to give a recap on how they went.

Khaman Maluach, On3's No. 9 in 2024, opens up about visits and dives into his recruitment



Duke | Kentucky | Kansas | UCLA | G-League



— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) February 19, 2024

When talking about his time in Lexington, here is what Maluach had to say about the UK program;

“He (head coach John Calipari) likes the way I talk on defense and how I impact the game defensively. I know a lot about the program. They have seven all-stars, and they have a lot of first-round draft picks. They have like 38 of them. I know so many players have been there, great players like Anthony Davis, Karl Anthony Towns, Malik Monk, and so many other players. Kentucky is a big program, so many players are from there.”

Alongside those visits, Maluach also will visit UCLA and the NBA G-League in the coming weeks, with a decision expected shortly after.

Currently working out with the NBA Academy Africa, the Cats will hope to pull a second player from that pipeline as Ugonna Onyenso worked out at the Academy before heading to Connecticut to finish his high school career at Putnam Science.

Will Coach Calipari be able to land another big-time center to join next year's roster? Sounds like we will know soon.