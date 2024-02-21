Box Score, MVP, and Twitter reactions as Kentucky collapses vs. LSU

The Kentucky Wildcats traveled to Baton Rouge for a date with the LSU Tigers tonight, as they looked to pick up a second straight road victory. In what looked like a blow-out win coming at one point, the Cats failed to keep it rolling, as they added a really bad loss to their resume, falling 75-74 at the buzzer.

After pitching an excellent defensive game at Auburn on Saturday, the first six minutes of the game tonight returned to the track-meet style of play we have seen from the Cats for the majority of the season. Only difference? They were actually able to turn it up a notch and slow down the LSU team.

Uncharacteristically, though, the Cats really struggled to get the ball in the hoop for a segment of the first half. Led by Antonio Reeves in the first half, Kentucky was able to create some separation in the final minutes of the half to take a lead into the locker room, 36-27.

After an electric start for Kentucky in the second half, LSU fought back from down 15 points to leading for the majority of the second half.

Then, Rob Dillingham decided to take over. Willing the Cats back into this one, it was a nice block followed by a bad bounce that ultimately gave the Tigers the win.

There is no denying this one, this is a BAD loss. After a great performance at Auburn, this Kentucky team comes out flat to kill all the momentum they had just gained.

With Alabama coming to Lexington on Saturday, it is starting to look like another 0-2 week is very possible for this Kentucky team.

Box Score

Game MVP

This one was pretty simple early as Antonio Reeves went off in the first half, but I think we have to give it to Rob Dillingham.

He finished the night with 23 points on 8-16 shooting and 2-5 from three. He also added a rebound and a steal.

The Cats really struggled to get anything going offensively tonight, and if it wasn't for Reeves and Dillingham it would have been a blow-out in Baton Rouge.

After an impressive outing in Auburn, the senior guard responded once again further proving he is the go-to scorer for this team. Add in the electricity of Dillingham and the Cats have a lethal one-two punch. Unfortunately, the rest of the game was just a complete collapse.

Twitter Reactions

Adou Thiero is a freak of nature. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 22, 2024

BOOM!!!



There is a great Kentucky run. Great hands by Reed Sheppard. Great finish by Antonio Reeves.



FINISH the half!!! — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) February 22, 2024

Funky half for Kentucky, but some really good defense (held LSU to 39% FG, 11 turnovers) and a 10-0 run to close the half in control.



Antonio Reeves on that SEC POY stuff again: 16 points, 7-10 FG, 3 rebounds, 3 steals in the half. It's 36-27 Cats. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 22, 2024

Make that man an All-American https://t.co/kNmdPDYzdj — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 22, 2024

The rest of the country better pray that JED don’t find his jumper — Matt Sak BBN (@MattSakR2NG) February 22, 2024

Kentucky with the wrong guys taking shots and no Defense and next thing you know, 2 point game — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 22, 2024

Reed and Reeves with any lineup pic.twitter.com/EyZ3ovCAnv — Mitch Barnhart Burner (@KnoxvilleMitch) February 22, 2024

Jay Williams is using this game to double down on all of his bad takes. We're a media timeout away from him explaining why DJ Wagner will be a great fit at Louisville next year. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 22, 2024

This is one of the most frustrating games I’ve ever seen and Jay Williams will not shut up are you serious… #BBN pic.twitter.com/zFFKjuYjHT — Buddy (@BigBlueBud) February 22, 2024

Another blown goaltending call in a UK game. Unreal. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) February 22, 2024

Field Goals made by Kentucky Wildcats Not Named Rob Dillingham in the final 13 minutes of the Loss at LSU: 1.



Adou Thiero had a tip-in off a miss. Nobody else made a shot to close out the game. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 22, 2024

I will let you read Rob Dillingham's lips here...



Dude is just cold. pic.twitter.com/7zqboQnUMY — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 22, 2024

WOW.



Rob Dillingham hits the go-ahead J with 13 seconds to go -- he had 21 points in the final 10 minutes -- then Adou Thiero blocked LSU's shot on the other end ...



But the Tigers put back the miss at the buzzer.



Kentucky stunned in Baton Rouge, 75-74. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 22, 2024

LSU is a bad basketball team. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 22, 2024

Rob Dillingham and Antonino Reeves combine for 48 of the 74 points… — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 22, 2024

Brutal.



Bad bounce.



But…just a total collapse to get to that point. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) February 22, 2024

.@Reed_sheppard is the first @KentuckyMBB player in school history to have at least 5 steals in 3 consecutive games — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 22, 2024

Kentucky was good in the last 3 minutes…only real error was Ugo a step late on that three. Dilly was amazing and the last shot was bad luck



But they lost the game in the first 10 minutes of the 2nd Half giving up that lead. Just can’t do that — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 22, 2024

