Box Score, MVP, and Twitter reactions as Kentucky collapses vs. LSU

Another brutal loss in a season that’s been full of them.

By Ethan DeWitt
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Louisiana State Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats traveled to Baton Rouge for a date with the LSU Tigers tonight, as they looked to pick up a second straight road victory. In what looked like a blow-out win coming at one point, the Cats failed to keep it rolling, as they added a really bad loss to their resume, falling 75-74 at the buzzer.

After pitching an excellent defensive game at Auburn on Saturday, the first six minutes of the game tonight returned to the track-meet style of play we have seen from the Cats for the majority of the season. Only difference? They were actually able to turn it up a notch and slow down the LSU team.

Uncharacteristically, though, the Cats really struggled to get the ball in the hoop for a segment of the first half. Led by Antonio Reeves in the first half, Kentucky was able to create some separation in the final minutes of the half to take a lead into the locker room, 36-27.

After an electric start for Kentucky in the second half, LSU fought back from down 15 points to leading for the majority of the second half.

Then, Rob Dillingham decided to take over. Willing the Cats back into this one, it was a nice block followed by a bad bounce that ultimately gave the Tigers the win.

There is no denying this one, this is a BAD loss. After a great performance at Auburn, this Kentucky team comes out flat to kill all the momentum they had just gained.

With Alabama coming to Lexington on Saturday, it is starting to look like another 0-2 week is very possible for this Kentucky team.

Box Score

Game MVP

This one was pretty simple early as Antonio Reeves went off in the first half, but I think we have to give it to Rob Dillingham.

He finished the night with 23 points on 8-16 shooting and 2-5 from three. He also added a rebound and a steal.

The Cats really struggled to get anything going offensively tonight, and if it wasn't for Reeves and Dillingham it would have been a blow-out in Baton Rouge.

After an impressive outing in Auburn, the senior guard responded once again further proving he is the go-to scorer for this team. Add in the electricity of Dillingham and the Cats have a lethal one-two punch. Unfortunately, the rest of the game was just a complete collapse.

Twitter Reactions

