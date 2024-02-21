Kroger Field to undergo $7 million renovation

Kroger Field has seen its fair share of upgrades over the last few seasons. With new turf and new video boards, the Kentucky Wildcats’ home field will be getting some more upgrades according to a new report.

According to Jon Hale of The Herald-Leader, the UK Board of Trustees is expected to approve a $7 million renovation that includes updating the ribbon boards and the lighting systems at Kroger Field.

“The project, which will be funded privately, was initially approved by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2022. According to an athletics committee agenda item, the ribbon boards, which were installed in 2011 and surround the stadium’s interior seating bowl, “are challenging to repair and have exceeded their useful life.” UK cited the need to “better align with the amenities experienced in modern football stadiums” as the justification for the lighting enhancements in the project.”

These upgrades are ones that the BBN has been clamoring for over the last few seasons, and it appears that we could see them put into action sooner rather than later.

With the fan experience taking a step forward in most areas for UK over the last few seasons, this will be another step in the right direction as the Cats enter the new era of SEC football. With Grove Street and the coal whistle already going, I can already imagine how wild a touchdown will get if they decide to go with the flashing lights.

Let the party begin.