Larry Bird says he wanted to play for Kentucky, but the Cats quit recruiting him

One NBA legend, Larry Bird recently shared some interesting information in regard to his recruitment during his high school basketball days.

Bird chatted with Reggie Miller and Isaiah Thomas about his recruiting days and shared he wanted to play for the Kentucky Wildcats, but the Cats quit recruiting him.

Bird stated, “Well, I wanted to go Kentucky, but Kentucky quit recruiting me, so it came down to Indiana State and IU (Indiana).”

The former Sycamore spent his time with Indiana State from 1976-79 before being drafted to the National Basketball Association.

Bird averaged over 30.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game during his career with Indiana State.

The Sycamores went 81-13 during Bird’s time at Indiana State and nearly won the National Championship, with a perfect record (33-0), in 1979, before falling to Magic Johnson and Michigan State.

Kentucky and Joe B. Hall did not bring Bird to Lexington, but it is hard not to think what Bird and Big Blue Nation could've been during his time playing college basketball.