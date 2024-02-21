Kentucky vs. LSU game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the LSU Tigers at 9:00 PM EST at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. You can watch the game on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

BBN is back to feeling swaggy after a huge road win against Auburn this past Saturday. It was arguably their best defensive performance of the season as they held the Tigers to just above 30% shooting from the floor and around 18% from 3-point range.

It was their second straight game where the defense looked great, and Antonio Reeves has continued to show why he’s “the guy” down the stretch.

While it’s great to see, it still hasn’t proven anything. The Cats have to go on the road tonight and take care of business, because they should.

LSU has had a below-average season, but they are coming off a huge win at South Carolina, so they need to make sure they don’t slow down.

Should be a fun one. Check out some of these pregame reads to get hyped for the action.

Pregame Reading

Go CATS!