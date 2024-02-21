Wednesday Headlines: LSU Gameday

Good morning, BBN!

Everyone has been on a high since the Cats went into Auburn and dominated the Tigers on the road, especially Coach Cal and Co.

There were a lot of great things to come out of that game, but the biggest was their effort on the defensive end.

It was their best on the season as they held Auburn to 30.9% shooting from the field and 18.2% from 3, one of the lowest opposing totals this season.

Adou Thiero is proving to be Kentucky’s X-factor, and it will be another game where they’ll need his aggression against a physical team on the inside like LSU.

While the Tigers have struggled this year, they’re coming off a huge win at South Carolina this past weekend.

But the biggest challenge is going to try and stop Jordan Wright. He’s averaging 15 PPG and 5.6 RPG and has shown his ability to take games over at times this year.

Hopefully, the Cats can continue to show improvements on the defensive end and take care of a game that they should win. It’ll be important to keep the momentum rolling as they look ahead to a big Saturday matchup against No. 13 Alabama.

Tweet of the Day

“There was a clear home field advantage… I’m thankful for those who came out”

- @UKBaseball Head Coach @Coach_Mingione on BBN showing up for the Cats home opener. pic.twitter.com/FVWnJxejXC — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) February 21, 2024

The Bat Cats won their first home game of the year!

