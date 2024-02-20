John Welch praises Adou Thiero for shining in Kentucky’s biggest games

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a huge win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, adding another quad-one win to the resume.

Now, their attention has turned to LSU as the Cats travel to Baton Rouge for a date with the Tigers on Wednesday night. Before that, the media still had plenty of questions regarding the impressive win at Neville Arena.

A key player to that win? Sophomore forward, Adou Thiero.

He finished the game with 14 points on 4/8 shooting. He also added eight rebounds and an assist on the night.

However, no plays were bigger than the lob dunk that helped secure momentum in the first half and his physicality on the defensive end of the floor.

In the pre-LSU press conference Tuesday, Kentucky assistant John Welch has some high praise for the athletic forward.

“A big game changer. He seems to be at his best in big games. The bigger the game, the better he plays. He just gives us a different level of athleticism.”

After missing the first part of SEC play dealing with a back injury, Thiero has returned to the floor and has been exactly what this team has needed on the boards and defense. Add in his ability to finish at the rim and get to the free-throw line, and things are starting to look decent for a deep March run for this Kentucky team.

With several big matchups remaining, the Cats will need Thiero to help set the tone once again. I think it’s safe to say all of the BBN can rest assured, he is going to bring it every night.

