CFP approves 5+7 model, which should add variety to teams making playoffs

The College Football Playoffs will feature 12 teams now, a move that should bring far more excitement to the series of games.

The previous format was just the top four teams, all selected by a committee. Often, that 5th or 6th team had just as good of a resume. This move to 12 will be great for all parties and should bring more revenue to the NCAA.

That said, there will have to be a selection committee for those 12 teams, and the CFP unanimously approved a move that will create a “5+7” format for selecting these, taking some of the subjectiveness out of the decision.

The 5 is referencing that 5 conference champions will get an automatic bid. Those will include the Big Ten, SEC, ACC, and Big 12. The final spot will be awarded to a Group of 5 champion.

That could include the Mountain West, Sun Belt, American, or another conference champion. The decision was made with the Pac-12 in mind as that conference has been gutted to just a few programs.

The seven top programs following that will fill out those competing for the championship. That said, per ESPN’s Heather Dinich, there’s still a long road to getting the 12-team format finalized, especially when it comes to a new TV deal.

“The CFP’s management committee, which comprises the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, are meeting in Dallas on Wednesday to continue working on the implementation of the 12-team playoff for this fall, along with weighty decisions about the future of the sport’s postseason in the next contract. The top priority, according to multiple sources, is coming to an agreement on a new TV deal, but they will also continue to talk about access and revenue distribution,” Dinich wrote.

With the Kentucky Wildcats being in the top 25 at various points over the last few seasons, they have a real chance to have CFP potential moving forward.