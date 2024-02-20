New ESPN mock draft has 2 Wildcats in the lottery and Ugo creeping toward first round

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season on the road at Auburn. Taking down a top-15 conference opponent away from home is always impressive, and it moved Kentucky up several spots in the AP Poll.

That said, the Cats freshmen continue to demonstrate a lofty ceiling. Kentucky had the No. 1 freshman class coming into the season with three top-15 recruits. However, it has been the Cats’ 4-star recruits that have stolen the show.

Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham are two names that BBN is used to hearing for their play on the court. Due to that efficiency as freshmen, both of them are placed as lottery picks in ESPN’s most recent mock draft.

Dillingham is taken third by the San Antonio Spurs with Sheppard 12th to the Chicago Bulls. Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony were the ones responsible for the mock draft.

DJ Wagner was the only other first-round pick. He is pegged as the 27th pick for the Washington Wizards.

Ugonna Onyenso, who has developed into one of the best shot-blocking big men in the nation, goes early in the second round to the Memphis Grizzlies. That means Onyenso is just eight spots away from being a first-round pick. If he keeps up his current pace, perhaps he could be part of this year’s draft.

The only other Wildcats player selected is Justin Edwards at No. 51 to the Indiana Pacers.

Aaron Bradshaw is the team’s lone 5-star recruit not on the list. He has struggled both with injury and then with efficiency. That could change as the season progresses, but he’s not shown enough to be a draft pick right now.

Antonio Reeves was also snubbed in this mock draft in the midst of what’s been an All-American season for the fifth-year senior, so hopefully, the major mock drafts start taking notice.

That said, these selections are in line with most other mock drafts, although some have Sheppard higher than No. 12, but his ceiling may cap at the tail end of the lottery regardless.