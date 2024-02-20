4-star LB Jaden Smith commits to Kentucky

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats just scored a major late Yahtzee in the class of 2024.

After being released from his NLI with the Michigan Wolverines, 4-star linebacker Jaden Smith has committed to the Wildcats.

Langston Wertz Jr. of The Charlotte Observer broke the news first, which Smith has since confirmed on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Smith hails from West Charlotte High School in North Carolina. He was set to be a summer enrollee for Michigan, but once Jim Harbaugh left to become the Los Angeles Chargers head coach, Smith opted to get a release from his National Letter of Intent.

In addition to Michigan, Smith held offers from the Missouri Tigers, Louisville Cardinals, USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes, Boston College Eagles, and Indiana Hoosiers, among others.

The On3 Industry Ranking, which rounds up all the major recruiting rankings, has Smith ranked 343rd nationally, 31st among linebackers, and 11th in the state of North Carolina. His highest ranking comes from ESPN, which has him ranked 92nd overall, seventh among outside linebackers, and 11th in North Carolina.

This is a major get, especially with the linebacker position lacking proven depth after next season when D’Eryk Jackson and Jamon Dumas Johnson graduate. Smith has a chance to develop this year and potentially steam into a major role come the 2025 season.

Kentucky already secured a consensus top-25 class of 2024, so this should bump it up a few spots as well.

Check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action!

