Tuesday Headlines: Kentucky Baseball Home Opener Edition

Kentucky baseball kicked off their season this past weekend with a three-game sweep of USC-Upstate. Those three games were on the road, though, so the No. 24 Wildcats have yet to play a home game this season. However, as of today, that will change for Kentucky.

The Wildcats return to Kentucky Proud Park today for their first home game of the season. Head coach Nick Mingione and his players instilled lots of new energy into the program last year, specifically at home, and will look to build on that momentum later today.

Instead of a series, this will just be a stand-alone game against Morehead State University.

The Wildcats quickly turnaround to play in the Karbach Round Rock Classic starting on Friday, where they’ll play the following teams: Kansas, Texas State & Washington State.

But first, Kentucky must take care of business against Morehead State in today’s home opener. First pitch is scheduled for 4 PM ET with coverage on SEC Network Plus.

