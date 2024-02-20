Kentucky vs. LSU viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions

Kentucky Basketball is coming off arguably its most impressive win of the season, dominating a 13th-ranked Auburn Tigers team in a sold-out, College GameDay environment.

The biggest takeaway from the win was the Wildcats’ much-improved defense, which they’ll try to carry to Baton Rouge as they take on the LSU Tigers on Wednesday for a 9 pm ET matchup.

Coached by former Murray State Racers head coach Matt McMahon, LSU has improved in his second season at the helm. With just a 13-12 record, sitting 10th in the SEC, the Tigers are more dangerous than their record suggests. In fact, they have three Quad I wins on the season, the same amount as Kentucky, including a win at South Carolina this past Saturday.

LSU is currently 3-7 in Quad I games, while Kentucky is 3-6.

That said, this is a game that the Wildcats should and need to win if they want to make a run at the SEC regular-season championship or, at the very least, finish in the top four of the final standings and earn a double-bye in the SEC Tournament.

LSU is a team that likes to play a style that the Cats are comfortable with and have been in a slump, losing seven of their last 10 games.

Let’s look at the matchup.

Keep Making Strides On Defense

The most impressive part of Kentucky’s win over Auburn was their defense. According to BartTorvik, it was their best defensive performance of the season, beating their previous best, which came against Ole Miss, the game prior.

Fortunately for the Cats, LSU’s offensive ranks 89th, compared to the top 30 offenses that Ole Miss and Auburn came in with. However, the Tigers are shooting 49 percent from the field and over 40 percent from three over their last five games.

McMahon’s offense features a lot of ball screens, so communication and understanding the Tigers’ personnel will be critical. Considering LSU averages 13 turnovers per game, amongst the highest in the country, using some pressure could yield good results and help the Cats get some easy baskets in transition.

Coming off back-to-back season-best defensive performances, can Kentucky sustain the newfound defensive intensity?

Contain Jordan Wright

The name may sound familiar from his days at Vanderbilt, as he often torched Kentucky. In fact, in his 10 career matchup against the Cats, he has averaged 11.6 points on an unreal 63% shooting from 3-point range. That includes scoring 18 or more in three of his last four games against them.

Most notably, Wright hit the game-winner when Vanderbilt stunned Kentucky in Rupp Arena last season. He also just hit the two game-winning free throws to beat South Carolina last Saturday.

Now at LSU, Wright is one of the Tigers’ most important players, averaging career-highs in points and assists. However, he is also averaging a career-low in field goal percentage, below 39 percent. So high usage, low efficiency.

Wright will take plenty of shots. It’s up to the Wildcats to make sure he doesn’t convert at a high rate, or else they’ll suffer a third straight loss to him after he also helped Vandy beat Kentucky out of last year’s SEC Tournament.

Perimeter Offense

LSU’s defensive philosophy consists of daring their opponents to shoot and beat them from the outside, giving up more than a third of their points to opposing teams from the 3-point line, while holding opponents to just 45.3% on 2-pointers.

This Kentucky team is one of the best shooting teams in program history, shooting a nation’s best 40.5%. However, attempts have been down of late, shooting less than 20 attempts in three straight games while hitting 36% of their 3s in said games. They’ve hit just 16 3s during that span after hitting 15 in the win over Vanderbilt on February 6th.

Kentucky’s offense will create some great perimeter looks, and they have the shooter to capitalize. If it is an off-shooting night, crashing the boards could prove fruitful, where LSU gives up nearly 10 offensive boards per game, amongst the highest in the country.

Opposing Players to Watch

G Jordan Wright 6-6, 230 lbs

15.0 PPG (14th in SEC)

5.1 RPG

2.6

Averages in 10 games vs Kentucky (Transferred from Vanderbilt)

11.6 PPG

52.5% FG

63% 3P

G Jalen Cook 6-0, 194 lbs

15.6 PPG (10th in SEC)

3.8 RPG

2.8 APG

F Tyrell Ward 6-6, 180 lbs

8.3 PPG

42.2% 3P (9th in SEC)

Time: 9 PM EST on Feb. 21st

Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA

TV Channel: ESPN

Online Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Radio: Tom Leach and Jack Givens have the radio call on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Replay: WatchESPN and SEC Network (check local listings).

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has yet to release the odds for this game, so check back on Tuesday evening. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Kentucky a 59.8% chance of victory. Bart Torvik is right in line at 59%. EvanMiya and KenPom are slightly higher at 63.3% and 63%.

Predictions: Bart Torvik picks Kentucky to win 85-83. Haslametrics has them winning 84-81. EvanMiya has it at 84-80. KenPom is projecting an 83-80 victory, Kentucky!

