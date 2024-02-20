Bush Hamdan contract details released; has large buyout

The Kentucky Wildcats have their new offensive coordinator, as Bush Hamdan is coming to Lexington from his Alma mater of Boise State. Hamdan is now looking to make some noise with the Cats in his first season back in the SEC.

Details of his contract have been reported by Jon Hale of The Herald-Leader, as Hamdan will become one of the highest-paid OCs in the SEC.

According to the report, in 2024, Hamdan will make $1.25 million, and it will increase to $1.35 million in 2025, and $1.45 million in 2026 to finish out his three-year deal. The move to Lexington also brings him quite the pay increase, as he was scheduled to make $460,000 at Boise State this season.

The bigger contract question from the BBN was the buyout details. It is a hefty one for the new UK OC, as he would owe the university $1.5 million if he leaves before Nov. 30th, 2025. That buyout drops to $250,000 for each year left on the deal on Dec. 1st, 2025.

With those details, it is likely that he will remain in Lexington for at least two seasons, helping build that continuity at the staff position this program needs.

Going to be fun to watch spring practice with Hamdan now in charge.