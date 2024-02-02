Justin Edwards is feeling better and hopes to play vs. Tennessee

The Kentucky Wildcats are once again dealing with the injury bug, as DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards missed Tuesday’s overtime loss to Florida.

Wagner is battling an ankle injury, while Edwards has a quad issue. Thankfully, it sounds like at least one of these guys will play Saturday when Kentucky hosts the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers.

During Friday’s media session, Edwards said he’s doing better, plans to practice, and is hopeful of playing Saturday night. He initially suffered the injury in practice before Kentucky faced Arkansas, a game in which Edwards was limited and didn’t even start while playing nine scoreless minutes.

There was no update given on Wagner.

During a Friday media session with reporters, Kentucky freshman Justin Edwards said it was a quad injury that he sustained in practice last week.



Edwards said he plans to practice today and continue recovery efforts in the hope of playing tomorrow night vs. No. 5 Tennessee. — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) February 2, 2024

It’s no secret that Edwards has struggled to live up to his preseason hype, but it’s also clear Kentucky can’t make a deep postseason run without him becoming a positive contributor.

Through 19 games (18 starts), the Philadelphia native is averaging 7.7 points on 44.6% shooting (28.6% from deep), 3.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 21.8 minutes per game.

Will this be Edwards’ get-right game?