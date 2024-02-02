 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Coen leaving again

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Liam Coen leaving Kentucky for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Let’s just say fans weren’t shocked.

By NathanBeighle
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Liam Coen is taking his talents to warmer places as he has agreed to become the next offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Just a year after Coen returned to the Kentucky Wildcats, he will be leaving. Coen coached Baker Mayfield, the Bucs starting quarterback, while he was with the Los Angeles Rams, so the familiarity is there.

There were many ties to Coen at other gigs as well, and the Titans could’ve looked at him for their offensive coordinator as well as Boston College for their recently-vacated head coaching role.

Regardless, he’s now moving on, and unfortunately, a third return may not be too likely. That said, let’s dive into how Twitter reacted to the news.

Want more A Sea Of Blue coverage? Then follow our Twitter page and like us on Facebook to get all the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And Go CATS!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...