Twitter reactions to Liam Coen leaving Kentucky for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Liam Coen is taking his talents to warmer places as he has agreed to become the next offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Just a year after Coen returned to the Kentucky Wildcats, he will be leaving. Coen coached Baker Mayfield, the Bucs starting quarterback, while he was with the Los Angeles Rams, so the familiarity is there.

There were many ties to Coen at other gigs as well, and the Titans could’ve looked at him for their offensive coordinator as well as Boston College for their recently-vacated head coaching role.

Regardless, he’s now moving on, and unfortunately, a third return may not be too likely. That said, let’s dive into how Twitter reacted to the news.

Liam Coen on Jan 12, 2023 after returning to Kentucky:



“I want to go somewhere, make a real impact. Plant some roots for a little bit. Be somewhere for a few years — at least — that you feel really good about. I’m excited about being back in Lexington... I’m not in a rush to go… — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 2, 2024

Liam Coen’s tenure at Kentucky: pic.twitter.com/QyUVx4fHUr — Chet Lemond (@ChetLemond) February 2, 2024

Why wouldn't Liam Coen leave for an NFL OC job? No brainer decision. In regards to Coen replacement Stoops should reach out to Joe Moorhead and see if he is interested in continuing the trend of Group of 5 HC's leaving to be Coordinators. Another name would be Tommy Rees.… — Dave Shumate (@Mach10Sports) February 2, 2024

I'm glad Lism Coen is gone. He's good at his job, but it was clear he didn't want to be at UK. Now I just have to hope someone takes Stoops. #BBN — travis peak (@fatmantrav79) February 2, 2024

Hearing that in the event that Coen leaves for another job UK QB Brock Vandagriff will not be hitting the portal. He is locked into Kentucky. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 2, 2024

Liam Coen thinks he misses Lexington and that man sits in traffic on Nicholasville road for one year and then is like oh yea that’s right.



See ya. — Keg. (@GratefulKeg) February 2, 2024

I don't blame anyone for moving on up when it comes to careers. I just feel like Liam Coen didn't have to go SO HARD w/ the fans about his desire to come back to Lexington and stay for a few years. It's fine, but just don't over-do that spin. — Ally Tucker (@AllyTucker14) February 2, 2024

The Liam Coen double-dip move is a really unfortunate situation all around. Kentucky paid him a ton of money to come be here 3 years. He decides to bolt after one again and will likely take a somewhat sizable paycut.



Really frustrating development for that football program. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) February 2, 2024

I don’t blame Coen for taking an objectively better job.



The way it all went down is pretty lame though. — The Kentucky Network (@KentuckyNet) February 2, 2024

I think they should make Liam Coen come out at the UK/UT game tomorrow and be the "Why?" — Richmond Bramblet (@rbramblet) February 2, 2024

The only thing I want to hear from Coen is the true behind the scenes stuff from the football offices. Go scorched earth if needed. Be honest. If there’s more to you leaving than what we think we know, let it out. — Jax Teller (@jaxteller_KY) February 2, 2024

Mad that Liam Coen is leaving Kentucky AGAIN but happy that he is headed to Tampa Bay… He can go kick rocks, but not too hard pic.twitter.com/k2Sn6M8RHy — Conner Caldwell (@connerjcaldwell) February 2, 2024

Could be true but it would be weird to come back to coach for the same HC if you didn't like him the first time around. https://t.co/NIpnXCnZ7e — Mike Willis (@michael_willis1) February 2, 2024

Every day we reading Liam Coen news. Why did he come back to lex in the first place? https://t.co/nI0x5GgfzN — Josh Clemons (@J_Clem21) February 2, 2024

Running a spread offense with the squad we got would be to crazyyyyyy!!! — Raymond Cottrell (@RaymondCottre14) February 2, 2024

“Kentucky Football will have six more weeks of DRAMA!” #BBN pic.twitter.com/Zr2knHIWPe — Ash Mason (@AMCatKY) February 2, 2024

