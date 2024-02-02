Stoops already has a plan in place to replace Coen; Brock Vandagriff sticking with the Cats

With Liam Coen being named in so many job searches, Kentucky Football had to start preparing to find a new offensive coordinator in case Coen did leave.

On Friday morning, it was reported that Coen would be accepting to become the next offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats will be looking for a new offensive coordinator this late into the offseason when spring football is right around the corner.

With Coen leaving, many people are under the impression that Stoops does have a plan to find the best-fit offensive coordinator for the program in the future, according to Justin Rowland of Rivals.

When I spoke with sources throughout all of the Coen job talk I was told that yes, Stoops does have a plan if Coen leaves. There was a widespread sentiment that he would leave in recent weeks so this is not a surprise but the timing is difficult. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 2, 2024

Another question is with Coen leaving, will any player transfer due to it?

Rowland also is reporting that Brock Vandagriff, who transferred from the Georgia Bulldogs to Kentucky, will be staying put and won’t be transferring again.

Vandagriff’s father has since confirmed that news to Jacob Polacheck of KSR.

Brock Vandagriff's father, Greg Vandagriff, tells KSR+ that Brock is remaining committed to Kentucky after Liam Coen's likely departure.



"Lions don’t worry about the opinions of sheep."



STORY: https://t.co/bJ9InBLQSI pic.twitter.com/myEk8OJqH5 — Jacob Polacheck (@PolacheckKSR) February 2, 2024

That is a good sign if your starting quarterback of the future will be staying, which means you could potentially see other players that Kentucky signed during the transfer portal and in the class of 2024 will be staying this season.

As for who may replace Coen, one option could be former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Due to Nick Saban retiring, Rees is looking for a new job, and with Eric Wolford returning as the offensive line coach, it would be a great time to get another former Alabama coach on the sidelines.

