Friday Headlines: Former Cats as NBA All-Star Game Reserves

This year’s NBA All-Star Game reserves were announced on Thursday night and Kentucky fans had seven reasons to be proud.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had been tabbed as a starter a couple of weeks ago. But after SGA, there are still six additional Wildcats in the game.

In the Eastern Conference, Kentucky is represented by Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Julius Randle (New York Knicks, injured) and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers).

In the Western Conference, Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) is followed by Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves).

All seven (including SGA, of course) players are having terrific seasons scoring the basketball but also making a positive impact on their team and how that team is playing together.

This year’s NBA All-Star Weekend will be held in Indianapolis, IN from February 16th-18th. The All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, February 18th at 8 PM ET with lots of festivities leading up to the game. To learn more about NBA All-Star Weekend, click this link.

Tweet of the Day

50-piece and a W for Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/UqSN1DFzqh — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2024

What a special moment.

