Brock Vandagriff is making a good first impression at Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are starting to get geared up for spring practice in a little over a month, as they look to put together a special season in the new-look SEC.

As the players have arrived back to campus in the last few weeks, players are starting to meet their new teammates and build chemistry with each other on both sides of the ball.

Leading the charge for this Kentucky offense next season will be the new quarterback, Brock Vandagriff. The Georgia Bulldogs transfer committed to the Cats shortly after entering the portal, and according to several players, the UK QB is making a good first impression.

Fellow Georgia transfer Jamon Dumas-Johnson thinks Vandagriff is going to thrive in Lexington.

“He’s the quarterback that Kentucky’s been waiting for,” Dumas Johnson said on Wednesday to the media.

That same sentiment was mentioned by several other fellow transfers in Raymond Cottrell and Chip Trayanum.

“Brock’s a great guy. Great guy on and off the field,” Trayanum said. “You can definitely tell he has that spark in him to really show people what he can really do at quarterback and I’m just glad to be here. We’ve both got the same chip on our shoulder to prove this upcoming season.”

Cottrell had this to say;

“Brock has an amazing arm. Best arm I’ve probably ever seen from a quarterback, and I’ve seen a lot of people, believe it or not. Brock ... he’s a leader.”

It’s obvious that Vandagriff has made a great first impression with his new teammates. Now, we only have to wait a few more weeks to get our first look at the new UK QB in action.